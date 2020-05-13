NILDS DG lauds President Buhari over appointment of Gambari as new Chief of Staff

The Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, on Tuesday, congratulated Ambassador Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof. Sulaiman in a statement issued in Abuja appreciated the President for recognising Ambassador Gambari’s extensive experience and leadership demonstrated in his previous positions, including the Ministry of External Affairs, African Union and the United Nations among others.

“I have no doubt that his vast experience, pedigree, patriotism, demonstrated capacity at both national and global levels will make him both suitable and appropriate for the position of CoS to Mr President,” Sulaiman said.

He also expressed optimism that President Buhari made the right and proper choice in appointing Ambassador Gambari, a seasoned administrator and bridge builder as his new COS in view of the sterling qualities, international exposure, experience and academic acumen of the respected diplomat.

While wishing Gambari success in his new assignment, Prof. Sulaiman further expressed confidence that the Kwara-born Prince will once again bring his vast administrative capacity to bear to the benefit and upliftment of the country at this time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story