NILDS DG commiserates director over father’s death

Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Professor Abubakar Sulaiman has commiserated with the institute’s Acting Director, Training and International Cooperation, Mrs Joke Akinsanmi over the demise of her father.

In a heartfelt message on Thursday, the DG described the passing of Chief Bayo Ige, a distinguished educationist, seasoned public servant, and elder statesman on May 28, 2025, at the age of 85, ” as an end of a remarkable era defined by dedication to learning, public service, and community development.”

According to him, “As we mourn this great loss, we also celebrate an exemplary life filled with purpose, service, and enduring values.

“May the soul of Chief Ige rest in perfect peace, and may his family find strength and comfort in the legacy of honour, compassion, and excellence he leaves behind.”

The DG extends his condolences to his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and the entire Ige family.

Until his death, Chief Ige was a respected member of the Ekiti State Council of Elders, where he contributed meaningfully to community growth and cohesion.

Chief Ige’s legacy also lives through his literary contributions, especially his autobiography “Before Sunset”, which offers a profound reflection on a life well-lived in service to God and humanity.

His strong Catholic faith, humility, and wisdom earned him admiration across generations, and his passing is deeply felt not only by his immediate family but also by the broader community of scholars, civil servants, and leaders who drew from his wealth of knowledge and moral clarity.