NIIA DG, IPCR, others proffer solutions to democratic issues in Nigeria, Africa,

Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR) and many other international affairs analysts have proffered solutions to democratic issues in the country and Africa generally.

The International Affairs Analysts such as Professor Femi Otubanjo, Associate Professor Efem Ubi, Professor Warisu Alli, Professor Victor Adetula, Professor Habu Mohammad, Professor Kolawole Ogundowole, and others spoke at the Conference on Democratic consolidation and the resurgence of military coups in Africa, organized by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae advocated for more democracy as there cannot never be less democracy for the growth and development of the nation.

Eghosa acknowledged the existence of problems but stated that they can be addressed by democracy.

He explained the timeliness of the conference even as he reiterated that problems are not just analyzed but provided solutions.

“There are problems and these problems can be solved by democracy.





“The conference is very timely and we are pleased opening this discussion so that we don’t only analyze what the problem is but also provide or suggest solutions.

“There can only be more democracy and more democracy. There can never be less democracy.” He said

Representative of the Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR), Mr Andrew Gwaza noted the need for democracy to be indigenous as it must be important to what is concerned to the people.

Andrew explained that it must resonate with the affairs and yearnings of the people, as well as involve youth in the democratic governance of the country for the preservation of democracy.

“There is a need for democracy to be indigenous. It must be important to what is concerned to the people.

“It must resonate with the affairs and yearnings of the people. The youth must be involved in the democratic governance of the country for the preservation of democracy.” Gwaza said.

Dean at the School of Post Graduate Studies, University of Jos, Professor Warisu Alli defined Democracy as an idea about governance which suggests that the management of the affairs of the people should involve the people and that they should have access to information, and freedom to participate in the affairs concerning them.

Meanwhile, Warisu condemned the presidential system as having driven enormous powers to the President which allows them to descend into being totalitarian.

He, therefore, suggested a cursory look at the working of the presidential system, noting that the parliamentary system should be adopted.

Professor of International Relations & Development Studies at the University of Jos, Prof Victor Adetula advocated for a genuine civil society for the entrenchment of democracy, saying that civil society is not virile and that it lacks capacity.

He stated that democracy is fragmented and factionalized and unable to align appropriately

We need a civil society that is genuine for democracy. Civil society is not virile. It lacks the capacity.

“ It is fragmented and factionalized and unable to align appropriately. Nigeria and many other countries are challenged for growth and development.

“it is just capable of leading the democratic struggle that as it may. If it is not coordinated, it cannot be the basis of citizens’ actions must be engaged but it has to be well-coordinated” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

NIIA DG, IPCR, others proffer solutions to democratic issues in Nigeria, Africa

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

NIIA DG, IPCR, others proffer solutions to democratic issues in Nigeria, Africa