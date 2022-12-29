NIIA critical to harnessing Nigeria’s Blue economy —Jamoh

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR says the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA has a critical role to play for Nigeria to fully harness the potentials of the Blue Economy

The NIMASA DG stated this while delivering a paper titled ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Harnessing the Blue Economy at a seminar organized by the NIIA with the theme ‘Safety, Security and Development in Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Problems, Strategies and Prospects.

Jamoh noted that collaboration amongst all organs of Government in Nigeria and the organized private sector will accelerate harnessing the Blue Economy in Nigeria citing the successes of the Deep Blue Project which is hinged on collaboration.

In his words, Our task at NIMASA is to explore how Nigeria can maximize the benefits derivable from our Blue Economy. This concept of Blue Economy which which gained prominence some few years ago requires local, regional and international collaboration to manage critical factors. The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs should play a role in advising government on policies which would facilitate the realization of the Blue Economy”. Just as in maritime security, the Deep Blue Project has shown that through co-operation and collaboration, great results can be achieved reason why I appreciate the participation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service as well as the Nigerian Navy”.

On his part, the Director-General of the NIIA Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, while acknowledging the progress made in securing the Nigerian Maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea, highlighted the importance of the Blue Economy globally while calling for sustainable use of ocean resources to be considered when shaping government policies.

In his words, “When considered in economic terms, the global Blue Economy would be the seventh largest in the world which highlights its importance. As such, sustainable use of the Blue Economy for economic growth should be at the core of any policy formulation by government’

The Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) is Africa’s Foremost Foreign Policy Think Tank with the goal of assisting governments and societies in creating a world that is secure and prosperous.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…





Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…