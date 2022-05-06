NIHOTOUR stokes up NTTSE with flavour of Nigeria cuisine

THE exhibition pavilion of Nigeria institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) was the cynosure of all eyes at the 2022 National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTSE) as the institute displayed the best of Nigeria flavour, showcasing the culinary delight of different ethnic divides in Nigeria.

The settings of the pavilion was not only attractive but also a platform of bonding and educating as the heavy crowd who throng the pavilion to sample some of the local snacks and drinks prepared by the hospitality section of the institute opened their eyes to new recipe and how to use local condiment to spice the flavour of Nigeria indigenous food.

Some of the snacks and drinks made from millet, shogun, groundnuts, corn flour, and other locally sourced and grown cereals showcased the indigenous food advantage Nigeria have and how it can be packaged, preserved and marketed as export products to grow the Nigeria foreign exchange, boost human capacity and create employment in the Nigeria food value chain.

This outing is not only a testimony of the practical effort of the Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa and his team, but also an assurance of the DG’s mandate to take the institute to an enviable level.

The show of Nigeria culinary flavour at the NTTSE is a ray of hope for the hospitality sector to go back to the basics in promoting the local delicacy for export delight, one of the institute’s gestures that played out at the 2022 Abuja jabamah.

The Institute has the specific mandate providing professional and technical skills, upgrading training programmes to enhance all levels of personnel in all areas of the industry and all disciplines and specialisation directly and indirectly connected with the Hospitality and Tourism Industry.





