NIHOTOUR set for digital training – Kangiwa

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has put in motion machinery for the application of digital technology in its skill acquisition training and capacity development delivery services.

This disclosure was made by Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General of the Institute when he received in audience, officials of Backbone Connectivity Network Limited (BCN), led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Ibrahim Dikko at the Abuja headquarter office of NIHOTOUR.

Speaking further, Kangiwa said in keeping pace with modern trends in the ease of doing business, NIHOTOUR under his watch, is set to leverage on digital technology to deliver on its core mandate of providing training in hospitality and travel tourism skill acquisition and public enlightenment.

The Director General said he is exploring the platform to partner with digital technology service providers so as to deploy their high internet band wave services to achieve the desired upgrade of the Institute’s training services via virtual, e-learning as well as distance learning particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the entrenchment of non-pharmaceutical protocols to stem the upsurge in the spread of the disease.

In his remarks on the capability of his company to deliver on the Institute’s digital technology upgrade needs, Alhaji Dikko said BCN has four portals that NIHOTOUR can leverage on to achieve its digital technology service delivery platforms that allow for communication via fibre that is affordable and sustainable.

Dikko said the company has integrated connectivity solution to serve the African continent and their service is to provide dedicated internet facilities of high quality to their clients who demand them, thus, NIHOTOUR should be rest assured of high-quality internet service provision from BCN.

He said BCN is a reliable digital service-solution-provider to business enterprises that allows collaboration on service operation and deliveries as well as a digital technology expertise that is credible, reliable and safe in enhancing clients’ data gathering, storage and efficient utilization for optimum results.

