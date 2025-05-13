NIHORT, URUS Genetics to collaborate on boosting livestock production in Nigeria

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) and URUS Genetics are working on a partnership which seeks to improve ruminant feed in Nigeria by pushing innovations in silage, hay, pasture development and forage production.

In the light of this, representatives of URUS Genetics were at NIHORT recently to discuss about a strategic investment and partnership proposal. The discussion also covered improving NIHORT’s cattle by artificial insemination with superior URUS genetic material.

In order to increase livestock production, resilience, and profitability, this alliance will take advantage of URUS’s worldwide leadership in cattle genetics and Nihort NG’s experience in sustainable forage solutions.

The collaboration alligns with both organisations’ mission to foster sustainable livestock systems, support food security and stimulate economic growth in Nigeria’s horticultural value chain by combining cutting edge forage preservation techniques.

The initiative, promises to address critical challenges in cattle nutrition and breed improvement, positioning Nigeria’s livestock industry for significant transformation.

Formed in 2018, URUS is a holding company with cooperative and private ownership. URUS has strong roots in the global agriculture industry. This deep history is anchored by the companies that compose URUS: AgSource, Alta Genetics, GENEX, Genetics Australia, Jetstream Genetics, Leachman Cattle, PEAK, SCCL, Trans Ova Genetics and VAS. It’s also fueled by a worldwide team of professionals dedicated to providing dairy and beef producers with genetic and farm management information solutions that improve herd quality and productivity.