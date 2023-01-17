NIHORT has put in place facilitators, effective monitoring techniques for HAY project —Coordinator

THE Project Coordinator of National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) Horticultural Academy for Youths (HAY), Dr Olutola Oyedele, has said the institute had put in place facilitators and effective monitoring techniques as well as provision of a plot of land for participants.

This according to her is to boost the training of youths in lowland and upland vegetable production to plant six varieties of vegetables.

Oyedele, made this known whilespeaking with journalists during the opening ceremony of the nine-month long training held on NIHORT premises recently.

She noted that:”The essence is that whether lowland or upland they will be able to cultivate these vegetables and vegetables are what we consume daily, there is no household that does not eat one portion of vegetables daily,” Oyedele said.

Oyedele stated further that vegetables can be planted all year round with the assistance of irrigation facilities and NIHORT has inculcated that into the training.

“This will give them the expertise to be able to grow vegetables in different seasons,” Oyedele said.

Oyedele, who is also the Director of Research at NIHORT further said the training will concentrate on the youths because they are a formidable force to tap into their zeal, passion and capacity to achieve the desired purpose.

She further advised Nigerian youths to tap into opportunitiestabound around them, charging them not to be idle but get busy with opportunities in agriculture.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Daniel Nwangu and Ibukun Tubi appreciated the institute for the free training whichis meant to help them to be gainfully employed and solve the problem of food insecurity in Nigeria.

