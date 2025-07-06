Nigeria’s youths are today’s solution drivers ―Olaniyan

In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, UK-based Quantity Surveyor, Odunayo Olaniyan, speaks on how Nigerian youths can tap into the opportunities available in the built industry and how women can navigate challenges among others.

What reforms do you think Nigeria’s tertiary institutions need to better prepare youth for careers in construction and infrastructure development?

Nigeria’s tertiary institutions must undergo significant transformation to align educational outcomes with the realities of today’s construction and infrastructure sectors. One critical issue is the outdated curriculum that doesn’t reflect contemporary demands such as digital construction tools, sustainable design principles, or global best practices. In contrast, my experience studying Quantity Surveying in the UK showed me how beneficial it is when academic programmes integrate live project work, industry placements, and digital tools like BIM (Building Information Modeling).

To match global standards, Nigeria’s universities and polytechnics need stronger collaboration with professional bodies like NIQS, COREN, and the construction industry at large. Programmes should include modules on contract administration (NEC and FIDIC), lifecycle cost analysis, and sustainable material sourcing.

How can the Nigerian construction industry better integrate training and certification schemes that make youths employable both locally and internationally, and what soft and technical skills do you think the youth must urgently acquire to compete globally in construction and engineering?

Technical expertise alone is no longer sufficient. Youths in the construction industry must possess both accredited technical training and strong professional (or “soft”) skills. From my own progression from site engineering roles in Nigeria to quantity surveying in the UK, I have found that global competitiveness hinges on up-to-date certification and well-rounded capabilities.

Nigeria should expand access to training centers like the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) Skills Academy, which offers hands-on, competency-based learning, and align these efforts with globally recognised certification bodies like RICS, CIOB, or CITB. Additionally, programmes must teach key soft skills: communication, adaptability, teamwork, and especially digital fluency. I have personally benefited from training in NEC contract frameworks and safety schemes such as the Site Management Safety Training Scheme (SMSTS), which are internationally recognised.

What low-cost, high-impact strategies can young professionals adopt to promote sustainability in Nigeria’s urban planning and infrastructure?

Sustainability doesn’t always require expensive technology; small and strategic actions can make a major impact. As a professional who has worked on road and utility infrastructure projects, I have seen how effective it is when sustainability is considered from the outset, especially using lifecycle cost analysis to reduce long-term environmental impact.

Young professionals can advocate for local material use, promote passive design techniques, and integrate rainwater harvesting or solar-powered lighting in projects, even at small scales. For instance, Nigerian students have created solar lamps from e-waste and designed modular eco-homes, these are simple yet impactful solutions. Drawing from UK experience, programmes like London’s “Grow Back Greener” demonstrate how community-driven sustainability efforts like planting urban gardens or retrofitting homes can be replicated in Nigerian contexts.

As a woman thriving in a male-dominated field, what are the biggest barriers Nigerian girls face in entering professions like quantity surveying or architecture, and how can these be addressed?

From my journey through architecture, building engineering, and quantity surveying, I understand the barriers Nigerian girls face both culturally and institutionally. Many girls are discouraged early due to stereotypes, lack of visible female role models, or societal pressure steering them toward “safer” professions.

Access to mentorship, flexible work environments, and inclusive career guidance can make a tremendous difference. In the UK, gender-focused programmes like those run by the Construction Youth Trust and Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) give young girls early exposure to technical fields through hands-on activities and mentorship. Nigeria should adopt similar models integrating construction-related content into STEM outreach and creating safe, supportive spaces for young women in technical training environments.

Additionally, industry bodies must implement anti-discrimination policies, gender-sensitive recruitment practices, and leadership development programs targeting women. Without structural support, even the most ambitious female professionals face undue challenges.

What policies or initiatives could support more gender diversity in Nigeria’s construction and engineering sectors?

To promote gender diversity, Nigeria must implement targeted and enforceable policies. This includes government-backed scholarships for female students in construction-related programmes, gender quotas in public construction tenders, and mandated maternity-friendly HR policies.

Initiatives such as career mentorship programmes for young women, leadership accelerators, and recognition awards for female professionals can help normalise women in senior roles.

The Nigerian construction industry must also actively promote female visibility featuring women at conferences, in leadership panels, and in technical publications to inspire the next generation.

What role do you see for Nigerian youths in solving construction-related challenges like housing deficits, urban sprawl, or infrastructure decay?

Nigeria’s youths are not just the future they are the solution drivers today. With a housing deficit estimated at over 17 million units and decaying urban infrastructure, the country must tap into the creativity and energy of its young professionals.

Youth-led startups like YALO, which developed “rent-now-pay-later” financing for tenants, show how innovative thinking can disrupt traditional barriers to housing access. Similarly, integrating young engineers and designers into public-private housing initiatives through internships, competitions, or policy fellowships can produce fresh, inclusive ideas.

In my experience on urban infrastructure projects both in Nigeria and the UK, I have seen how youths bring in digital tools, sustainability awareness, and modern delivery models. If empowered with technical training, access to capital, and supportive networks, they can play leading roles in planning, building, and managing Nigeria’s built environment.

You’ve judged youth science fairs and participated in national STEM outreach programmes. Based on this, what can Nigeria learn from the UK about making science and engineering appealing to young minds?

The UK excels at making STEM engaging through hands-on exposure and role modeling. Events like The Big Bang Fair and the STEM Ambassadors program bring professionals into classrooms, show real-world applications, and spark lifelong curiosity in young students.

During my time at The Big Bang Event, I saw firsthand how creative demonstrations and mentorship can demystify engineering for young people. Nigeria can implement similar programmes: regional STEM fairs, practical design competitions, and school partnerships with local professionals. These don’t require heavy funding just a coordinated effort between educators, engineers, and policy makers.

Even in under-resourced communities, mobile STEM labs and low-tech experiments can engage students. Representation is also critical: showcasing successful Nigerian engineers especially women can transform mindsets and expand career aspirations.

How do we build a culture of innovation and curiosity among young Nigerians, especially those in under-resourced communities?

Innovation thrives when people are empowered with resources, freedom to experiment, and access to mentorship. In Nigeria, many young people have the talent but lack platforms. Establishing community innovation hubs equipped with basic tools, Wi-Fi, and access to mentors could be transformational.

I have seen how exposure to diverse environments, such as working on infrastructure projects in the UK and Nigeria, fosters curiosity and adaptability. Local governments, NGOs, and universities should fund idea challenges, maker spaces, and collaborative workshops in underserved areas. These programmes should be inclusive and designed with the community’s real needs in mind.

Are there models or platforms you would recommend for transferring global knowledge and experience to young professionals in Nigeria?

Knowledge transfer is essential for modernising Nigeria’s construction industry. Programmes like the Global Skills Partnership between Nigeria and Germany which blend domestic training with international standards show great promise.

Digital learning platforms like Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and RICS webinars provide accessible upskilling opportunities. I’ve personally benefited from international training and webinars that bridged gaps in contract management and sustainable building practices.

Moreover, structured mentorship programmes, diaspora knowledge exchanges, and professional bodies’ Africa forums can serve as conduits for global insight.

Looking back at your career journey, what mentorship moments or learning experiences made the biggest difference, and how can young Nigerians access similar support?

The most pivotal moments in my career were shaped by mentors who believed in my potential. During my MSc in Quantity Surveying in the UK, as well as during my work placements, I received mentorship that refined my technical judgment and leadership capacity.

Young Nigerians need access to such support systems. Structured mentorship through alumni networks, corporate training programmes, or professional associations can guide them through early career challenges. I also advocate for open-access communities (online or in-person) where junior professionals can ask questions, share ideas, and get feedback from experienced engineers or surveyors.

We must normalise mentorship as a critical part of professional growth not just an optional bonus. With the right guidance, Nigerian youths can reach and exceed global standards.

READ ALSO: Youths key to Nigeria’s success — Experts