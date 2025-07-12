Nigeria’s waste management not effective, says varsity don

Professor Raphael Mordi has said that waste management process is not effective and fruitful in Nigeria, while calling on government to consider turning waste to wealth.

He stated this while delivering the 3rd inaugural lecture of Chrisland University, with the theme “A Journey into the Chemistry of Waste, Wealth, and Health”

Mordi, a Professor of Organic Chemistry, pointed out that effective waste management would not only address the challenge of environmental degradation, but promotes public health.

The inaugural lecturer identified plastics as pollutant which produced toxin into the atmosphere.

He noted that the recycling of plastics for other purposes serves as another means of generating wealth, saying ” the nation can make more money through conversion of waste products to wealth.”

Professor Mordi said, “Waste management in the country is not effective. For instance, some of my students have done internships in some places here in Ogun State, and one will find out that these wastes are not being separated, the waste management are not in any effective and fruitful.

“But the waste management we are talking about here is to make it fruitful, that’s where the wealth comes in,and, if we take it to health, the issue of environmental pollution will also be taking care of. Government can do a lot more than what it is doing.

“It should invest more to achieve an effective and more efficient way to tackle the challenge of poor waste management”.

He identified some fruits and vegetables that Nigerians consumed as medicinal ingredients, that could act as antibacterial and fight drug resistance organisms in the system.

Few of the fruits mentioned were bush mango which seed when dried, grinded, is used to prepare the local soup, Ogbono,also, African Star seed

Mordi said that research have also proved that majority of the fruits and vegetables that we eat like the bush mango ( Irvingia gabonensis) which its seeds is grinded to make local ogbono soup has be found to contain antibacterial ingredients that are effective in fighting tuberculosis and drug resistant organisms

He explained that “Bacterial and fungal infections have become a global concern because of the increased resistance to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotic drugs. Organisms have emerged new varieties of strain which are Multidrug Resistant (MDR), thereby rendering most of the available drugs ineffective.

“Various parts of bush mango (Irvingia gabonensis) have been found useful in the treatment of a variety of ailments, for example, in the treatment of diarrhoea, gastrointestinal, liver conditions, yellow fever, relieve body pains, sterility, hernia, urethral discharge.

“The prevalence of anti-drug resistance by disease causing microorganisms has necessitated the search for alternative sources of drugs for the treatment of the ailments caused by these microorganisms.

“The extract was found to have antimicrobial activity against some selected organisms and M. tuberculosis). This observation justifies the traditional claims and applications in disease management.

“This is also the first report of anti-mycobacterial activity of plant extract. Irvingia gabonensis is used in the treatment remedy for yellow fever, diarrhoea, diabetes and wound healing. This justifies the traditional use of the leaf in infectious conditions.

“Therefore, there is need for identification of the active ingredients in plant extracts and systematic study toxicological and pharmacological activities of these compounds”.