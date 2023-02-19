By: Adam Mosadioluwa

The founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has described the presidential candidates of the two major political parties in the country as being part and parcel of the many challenges facing the country today, adding that they can’t be part of the solution.

The cleric disclosed this during his Sunday sermon at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the two major political parties’ collective actions in ensuring the current administration’s emergence played a huge role in the many challenges the country is facing today, saying that Nigerians should reject their candidates at the poll next week.

He described forming the coalition that brought the current administration into power as the highest achievement of the two major political parties.

“There are many presidential aspirants for the forthcoming elections. But there are three major ones at the forefront. Two of the three are of the two big political parties whose highest and most important achievement so far was the formation of the coalition that brought this current administration into office.”

He continued, “In our nation today, every member of the coalition that brought us into this season as well as every member of the cabinet are collectively responsible for the disaster of our nation.”

While lamenting about the result of the coalition, the man of God said the formation had brought inflation, a high poverty rate, devaluation of the naira, insecurity, corruption, and an increase in the price of petroleum, among others.

“Aside from other challenges we have explained before now, the presidential aspirants of the two big political parties are parts of the problems the country is facing by their collective action of bringing us into this leadership that we are in now. They were part of the problems and can’t be the solution this time.”

The man of God, however, enjoined the good people of the country to rally their support behind the third major candidate, who he described as the only credible candidate among the three major Presidential aspirants.

“We are left with only one viable, credible, reasonable, reliable option left. That is the third major aspirant you know. Vote value, credibility and simplicity,” he urged.





When asked to mention the name of the particular third major candidate by the Church crowd, the pastor refused and stated that there was no need to do so as the candidate is already well known by everyone.

