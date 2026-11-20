The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has questioned the financial credibility of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over allegations that lawyers handling more than 200 cases involving the party have not been paid for their services since its primaries in June.

The party said the development raised questions about the ADC’s financial management capacity and its suitability to seek the mandate to manage Nigeria’s resources in the 2027 general elections.

The Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, stated this in a press statement while reacting to reports that members of the Coalition of West African Journalists (COWAJ) had raised concerns over the alleged outstanding legal fees.

Oladejo described the allegations as an embarrassment to the ADC, arguing that a political party aspiring to lead the country should demonstrate financial discipline and the capacity to meet its basic organisational obligations.

He said the situation was more troubling because some of the lawyers reportedly affected were members of the ADC’s leadership structure.

According to him, the allegations followed earlier reports of unpaid salaries involving workers at the party’s national secretariat.

He said, “If the ADC cannot honour its financial commitments to lawyers engaged to defend its own political interests, what exactly is the basis of its confidence that it can responsibly manage the vastly more complex financial obligations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

The APC spokesman argued that the development raised fundamental questions about financial responsibility, institutional discipline, corporate governance and accountability within the opposition party.

He maintained that political affiliation and party loyalty should not be used as excuses for failing to meet contractual obligations, adding that lawyers and other professionals deserved payment for their services.

Oladejo also questioned how the ADC could inspire public confidence while allegedly struggling to settle its internal financial obligations and manage its persistent leadership disputes and legal battles.

He challenged the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to clarify the allegations and disclose the party’s outstanding liabilities.

He specifically demanded explanations on whether the legal fees were outstanding, the total amount involved, arrangements for settling the affected lawyers and measures put in place to prevent a recurrence.

“Nigerians deserve clear answers. Are the reported legal fees outstanding? What is the total liability? What arrangements have been made to settle the affected lawyers? And what safeguards exist to prevent a recurrence of these troubling allegations?” he asked.

Oladejo said the ADC must demonstrate transparency, competence and responsible leadership before asking Nigerians to entrust it with the management of public resources.

He added that the 2027 general elections should be about demonstrated capacity rather than political slogans and declarations of alternative visions.

The Lagos APC spokesman urged the opposition party to resolve its internal challenges and fulfil its financial obligations, insisting that the national treasury should not become a financial lifeline for a political organisation struggling to manage its affairs.

He, however, offered no documentary evidence of the alleged outstanding fees in the statement, while the ADC’s response to the allegations was not contained in the statement.