Nigeria’s top digital economy enablers converge on Lagos Feb 14

All is set for Nigeria’s Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers event taking place in Lagos on February 14, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers.

Touted as the business and policy gathering before the 2023 general election, the event is focusing on the key drivers of Africa’s largest economy as it steadily transits into a digital economy.

Top enablers include infrastructure providers, digital banking/financial technology providers, tech and telecom regulators, BPO/ITO providers, and healthtech, edutech drivers, among others.

According to the World Bank, “As the biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth populations in the world, Nigeria is well-positioned to develop a strong digital economy. This would have a transformational impact on the country.

“In order to reap the benefits, Nigeria needs to focus on accelerating improvements in five fundamental pillars of a digital economy: digital infrastructure, digital platforms, digital financial services, digital entrepreneurship and digital skills.”

Nigeria’s digital economy gathering will be shining the light on the diversity of challenges for organisations in the public and private sectors, as well as recognising the active drivers in spite of these challenges.

Inspired by the need to express both the challenges and the iconic actors that have emerged to drive Africa’s fastest growing digital economy, the continent’s major tech-biz publication, published since 2007, IT Edge News.Afric, and its partners will be focusing on Nigeria’s leading lights referencing Nigeria’s Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers at an industry colloquium and award ceremony this February just before the country goes to the poll to elect new political leaders.

The one-day industry event will feature Nigeria’s Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers recognition ceremony; an industry networking lunch; Nigeria digital economy special report; and the forum on ‘Nigeria’s Digital Economy: Myth or Fact?’

According to the Project Team Lead, Dr Sola Afolabi, the event is “a platform for industry recognition, industry stock-taking and industry insights with a view to provide a guide as to what direction Nigeria’s entire spectrum of ICT ecosystem will take as the transition for a new government begins.”

“This event is driven by collaboration of stakeholders within and outside the media to ensure a wide, and more inclusive selection of the sector’s leading lights as well as to offer a broader understanding of the challenges and the inspirations that drive Africa’s largest ICT market. Event partners include TechEconomy; ITPulse; TechandBiz..com and TechTV (NTA).”





READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE