Nigeria’s silent healthcare emergency

By Ngamarju Elizabeth Apagu

Behind the noise of politics and economic debates lies one of Nigeria’s most pressing crises: the slow but steady collapse of its healthcare system. While successive governments have promised reforms and improvements, the reality for millions of Nigerians is one of overcrowded hospitals, overstretched medical workers, and unaffordable treatment. The signs are everywhere—from patients lying on bare floors in public hospitals to doctors emigrating in search of better opportunities abroad. This is not just a health challenge; it is a national emergency that threatens lives and the country’s development.

At the heart of the crisis is chronic underfunding. Despite numerous declarations that health is a priority, budgetary allocations to the sector remain dismally low. Nigeria has consistently fallen short of the 15% benchmark set in the Abuja Declaration for health spending. With limited resources, hospitals are poorly equipped, medical supplies are inadequate, and essential drugs are often out of reach for ordinary citizens. Many public hospitals are forced to rely on outdated machines, while private hospitals—better equipped but expensive—remain beyond the reach of the average Nigerian.

To rescue Nigeria’s healthcare system, urgent reforms must be undertaken. First, the government must significantly increase investment in the health sector, ensuring that funds are not only allocated but also transparently utilised. Second, incentives should be created to retain medical professionals within the country, including better pay, improved working conditions, and career development opportunities. Third, rural healthcare must be prioritised by building community health centers and equipping them with trained staff and adequate facilities. Finally, health insurance coverage must be expanded to make care affordable and accessible to every Nigerian.

Apagu is a 300-level student of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

