Nigeria’s relevance in global education post-COVID-19 lies in technology —Experts

GOOGLE’S Country Director for Nigeria and West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, and the principal consultant, Edumark Consult, Mrs Yinka Ogunde, have stressed the importance of Nigeria embracing technology in education service delivery.

They said that is the way to go for the country to remain relevant in global education post-COVID-19.

The duo said this at this year’s edition of Total School Support and Exhibition Technology (TOSSEtech) conference organised by Edumark Consult last week.

The 10-day event, which was the third in the series and with a theme, ‘Education and Technology: The Future is Here’,” was held online via Zoom with participants connected from across Nigeria and overseas.

According to them, there is now a new way of doing things that coronavirus pandemic has brought not only into the education sector, but across sectors of the economy and that is technology. Therefore, stakeholders in education, especially the students and teachers, cannot but embrace the new normal to remain relevant now and post-pandemic.

Mrs Ogunde said it was interesting to know that the first edition of the conference two years ago was centred on education and technology without knowing the reality was so imminent.

On her part, Mrs Ehimuan-Chiazor, who was the keynote speaker, commended the organisers for holding the conference despite the pandemic, saying holding it online was a welcome development.

She noted that unlike before when only the big corporate bodies were technology-enabled, virtually all sectors of the economy are now embracing digital transformation in their activities.

Mrs Ehimuan-Chiazor, a technology expert, explained that technology would not only help both the teachers and students in digital teaching and learning, it would also enhance productivity of education service providers and that of the regulators.

She, however, noted that the benefits of technology would be achieved only when reliable telecommunication infrastructure, access to portable devices and relevant digital skills are in place.

“That is why collaboration creating a hub where students can meet for effective learning is required as this will reduce the cost implications for schools and also attract local and international online traffic to the country,” she noted.

In their separate remarks, Funke Fowler Amba and Mrs. Soji Oyawoye, both educationists, as well as Dr Modupe Adefeso of TEP Centre, also commended Edumark, saying the e-conference was really an eye opener, particularly for school owners to prepare ahead of general school resumption in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

UPDATE: Why Boko Haram recruit more members ― North-East governors

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, six governors of the northeast states and heads of security agencies have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, with the state chief executives disclosing that insurgents are able to recruit more followers because of lack of access to farmlands…

Deregistration of political parties: INEC approaches Supreme Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night gave an indication that it would approach the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court which overruled it on the delisting of political parties. The electoral umpire had delisted 77 political parties after the 2019 general elections. It premised its action on the failure of the parties to win a single seat in the last elections…

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG

After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…