Nigeria’s progress towards achieving 2030 SDGs threatened by COVID-19 pandemic ― TRCN boss

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the progress being made by Nigeria towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that education was particularly worst hit with about 63 million primary and secondary school teachers around the world were affected by school closures in 165 countries at the peak of the crisis.

Ajiboye said it was against this backdrop that TRCN, has planned to bring together experts in the education sector and teachers to brainstorm on teaching and learning in the context of COVID-19 and other emergencies.

He confirmed that more than 400,000 professional teachers have registered to participate in the

the two-day workshop organised in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Abuja regional office, noting that it would be the first virtual national conference of registered teachers holding next week.

In Nigeria, he said though states and other education practitioners adopted different strategies to mitigate the impact of the virus on the sector, some of which involved the application of digital technology, many were faced with the stark reality of lack of internet connectivity as well as Iack of requisite skills by teachers.

“In private schools, many teachers faced uncertainties regarding their employment and wages, some salaries were cut or stopped. Some other teachers were under pressure to deliver learning and support their learners, whereas they equally needed socio-emotional support.

“There is therefore the need to examine the fallouts of the pandemic and prepare teachers to build back better in order to face future emergencies. We must also devise more context-specific strategies that promote learning for all rather than widening the gaps against disadvantaged populations,” he stated.

Among some of the core areas, the conference might sought to find solutions are: constraints faced by education sector with the COVID-19 pandemic, strategies adopted by professional teachers to ensure continuity of learning, tools and skills teachers would be requiring to support continuity of learning during an emergency and how community relations can ensure inclusion during a crisis.

Key speakers expected at the conference includes Opeifa Olasunkanmi, 2018 Maltina teacher of the year award winner, Mamadou Lamine, Director, UNESCO multisectoral regional office for West Africa, Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu, and Emeka Nwajiuba, Folawe Omikunle, CEO Teach For Nigeria among others.

