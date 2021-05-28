Nigeria’s problem is beyond politics, but morals ― Reverend Yomi Kasali

Senior Pastor, Foundation of Truth Assembly, Reverend Yomi Kasali has said that the Country’s problem is beyond politics but morals.

Reverend Kasali said that lack of deep thinking amongst Nigerians compounds the problems as many are tribal, ethnic and religious thinkers.

The Senior Pastor made this known during the 40th Birthday Celebration and launching of a book titled “BITS” by The Executive Director, Wole Soyinka Investigative Journalism Centre, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka yesterday in Lagos.

He explained that a deep thinker sees things objectively, sincerely and critically without fair or favour, adding that lack of the virtues of deep thinking makes Nigerians demonize themselves on the basis of tribes and ethnic affiliations.

“Our Problems in this country are not political. It is not APC, PDP, CPC or any other. It is simply morals. If we are deep thinkers, we will know that.

“If we are deep thinkers, we will look at things objectively the way they should be looked at and push this nation forward.

“If we are deep thinkers, we will not demonize the Igbos, Fulanis as well as Yorubas because they are all great people.

“If we have deep thinkers in Nigeria, we will not be where we are today. We have political thinkers. We have tribal thinkers. We have ethnic thinkers. We have religious thinkers.

“Deep thinkers are people that will see things objectively and not from their biases. They will be honest and sincere without looking at those issues as they are.

“If we are deep thinkers, there are some things we will not do and there are some things we will not say.

“If we are deep thinkers, we will not say Christians are better than Muslims. You will know that there are good Muslims.

“If we are deep thinkers, we will know that there are some Christians which are in my constituency that are corrupt,” the Senior Pastor said.

While giving the reason for the celebration of the Pastor, he said the Celebrant is an exemplar of a deep thinker, describing her as an iconic leader.

“That is exactly what I think about this lady today who is doing her 40th birthday. Pastor Motunrayo is a different person and a deep thinker.

“She is an iconic leader, a deep thinker because she does not see from tribal or religious lenses. She looks at things objectively,” he said.

Speaking on her book, The Celebrant described it as Bible-inspired thoughts, stating that the Bible is not for building the church alone but also the society.

Pastor Motunrayo also stated that there is a need for all and sundry to build the nation in order to make it habitable for the generations yet unborn.

Alaka described herself as someone who wants to serve the nation and currently serving the nation beyond the rubrics of politicking.

“BITS is Bible-inspired thoughts and it is a collection of articles I have written for many years about. It is about thoughts I got within the word of God. It is about the fact that the Bible is not just about building the church but also the society.

“My biggest chapter in the book is governance, which seeks to state that we need to build this country. If anything happens, where are we going with the population of 200 million?

“I am somebody who wants to serve. I am somebody who is serving my nation now and would keep serving my nation but it does not necessarily have to be through politicking,” Pastor Motunrayo said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s problem is beyond politics, but morals

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Nigeria’s problem is beyond politics, but morals