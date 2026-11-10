Nigeria’s Pride Awards 2026: Stakeholders call for investment-driven peace

… Champions patriotism, excellence

Former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd.), has called for stronger partnerships between government, the private sector and other stakeholders to unlock Nigeria’s vast economic potential through sustainable investment, stressing that peace and investment are indispensable to national development.

Boroh made the call in Abuja on Tuesday while addressing the 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards, organised by the First Green White Resource Centre (FGWRC) under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Outstanding Service to Nigeria.”

According to him, the awards have become an important pillar in Nigeria’s quest for national excellence, providing an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talents, creativity and resilience of Nigerians across different sectors.

Addressing the economic prospects of the country, the retired general argued that Nigeria was not poor but a resource-rich nation whose enormous potential remained largely untapped.

He identified the country’s youthful population, oil and gas resources, solid minerals, agricultural land, coastline and entrepreneurial population as strategic assets capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

He, however, challenged stakeholders to move beyond identifying these opportunities and develop practical strategies for converting them into investments, employment, infrastructure, peace and shared prosperity.

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“Sustainable investment means investment that does not just come and go. It means investment that stays, that grows, that empowers our communities, that protects our environment, and that gives our youth a reason to believe in Nigeria,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in the Niger Delta and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Boroh emphasised the relationship between peace and economic development, warning that insecurity could undermine efforts to attract and retain investors.

“No investor will come where there is no peace, and no peace will last where there is no investment. Peace and investment must walk together,” he declared.

Earlier in his speech, the convener of Nigeria’s Pride Awards 2026, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, who is the founder of First Green White Resource Center (FGWRC), said the initiative was established to recognise Nigerians whose achievements, sacrifices and contributions continue to advance the country despite its numerous challenges.

Melah observed that negative developments often dominated public discourse, leaving the achievements of hard-working Nigerians, institutions and organisations insufficiently recognised, stressing that, while wrongdoing must be condemned and failures scrutinised, outstanding achievements must equally be acknowledged and rewarded.

He said the awards sought not only to reward success but also to inspire responsibility, particularly among young Nigerians and those entrusted with public responsibilities.

Also speaking at the ceremony, one of the award recipients, Dr Hadiza Usman, founder of the Hajia Hadiza Foundation, called on Nigerian women to pursue financial independence and develop sustainable sources of income rather than depend entirely on government assistance.

She also advocated stronger collaboration between government and credible non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure that interventions reach vulnerable people, particularly those living in impoverished and remote communities.

Usman expressed concern that the prevailing economic situation was worsening the hardship faced by vulnerable Nigerians, making sustained interventions from government, private individuals and development organisations increasingly necessary.

She maintained that partnerships with credible NGOs could help government overcome barriers to reaching disadvantaged communities, especially in remote villages where poverty and limited access to basic services remain major concerns.

Some of this year’s awardees include prominent personalities such as Dr. Allen Onyema of Air Peace, Dr. Zach Adedeji of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Obiageli Amadiobi of NOTAP, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu of the Rural Electrification Agency, Archbishop Chidi Ebere, General Christopher Musa, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, and veteran actors Pete Edochie and Patience Ozokwo.