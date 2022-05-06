Nigeria’s presidency now a joke, PDP chieftain laments

Given the numerous number of aspirants jostling for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria’s number one office has been described as a joke.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, gave the verdict while fielding questions from journalists in Asaba.

He said that some persons, who couldn’t even win their ward, were declaring for the presidency ahead of the 2023 presidential election, describing the situation as a joke of the century.

He, therefore, condemned the proliferation of many presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general election by the different political parties.

Onuesoke said he was disturbed by the way every Tom, Dick and Harry was declaring their intentions to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria.

“I know people will say this is a democracy, the more the contestants the better for the choice of a capable candidate. I disagree with the above insinuation.





“The presidency of Nigeria is a serious business. Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world and definitely not every joker should be declaring for the presidency of the country.

“Some persons that can’t even win their ward are declaring for the presidency. How did we get to this sorry path?” he lamented.

The PDP chieftain further said there were a total of over 65 presidential candidates across all the political parties, stressing that the majority of them had no chances in serious countries to be town mayors.

“I think this is the highest number of political aspirants we have ever had in the history of the country. Every clown believes he can be president of Nigeria.

“The presidency of Nigeria is now a joke. At this rate, many artisans will declare for the presidency; soon after all you just need is a primary six certificate to be president of the country.

“Some will be in prison for varieties of crimes – corruption, stealing, bribery and money laundering etc. Yet if these are all Nigeria can boast of as presidential candidates, then the country is doomed,” he further lamented.

The PDP Chieftain, therefore, advised the aspirants to start their declaration from the lower levels and make a considerable impact before declaring for a higher office or running for a successful business.

“Some of these people should start from the lower levels and make a considerable impact before declaring for higher office or running a successful business,” Onuesoke advised.

He also lamented the high cost of obtaining the presidential nomination forms, adding that in a country where some cannot afford two square meals in a day with an astronomical increase in prices of commodities every minute, presidential aspirants are purchasing nomination forms for millions of Naira.

