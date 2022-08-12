Nigeria’s present situation, new political dispensation inspired my new movie ― Faleke

Ace broadcaster, renowned for his presentation of the Yoruba language on radio, Dr Adebayo Faleke, has said that the difficult times being experienced by Nigerians at the moment, as well as the coming of another political dispensation, inspired the story in his movie titled “Rubicon”, which is set for streaming at cinemas from today.

Faleke, while speaking with Tribune Online, noted that “as our country is going through a very difficult time and another political season is here again, I was inspired to do something that would inspire the people to do the needful in order to correct the mistakes of the past which include: vote selling, conscience selling, corrupt practices and other political anomalies.”

According to him, “The audience that will be thronging the cinemas to watch Rubicon should expect a suspenseful thrilling entertaining experience filled with inspiration, motivation and laughter. Rubicon is an entertaining, educative, as well as an informative movie that also promotes morals and our cultural values.”

“Though it was a very challenging experience with the support of my hard-working cast and crew and my colleagues in the broadcasting world who work together to support me we were able to produce this historical and great movie, The Rubicon.”

Faleke, also expressed gratitude to his boss, Chairman, Fresh FM Nigeria, Dr Yinka Ayefele, for his support saying “Though I am a very busy broadcaster, I was able to achieve the success recorded on this movie through the help of my boss and father, Dr Yinka Ayefele, who gave me time to go on location to shoot the movie and also make out time to star in the movie.”

