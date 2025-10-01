Nigeria’s petroleum industry may suffer imminent collapse if…, CORAN warns

In the spirit of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebrations, the Crude Oil Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has warned that the Nigerian petroleum industry may suffer imminent collapse if steps are not taken to stop the disruptions in the sector by key stakeholders.

The association issued a strong appeal to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in addressing the rising disputes within the petroleum sector, warning that prolonged conflicts could destabilise Nigeria’s energy security, undermine private refinery operations, and disrupt the well-being of millions of citizens.

According to CORAN, the ongoing disagreements between some of the sector’s most influential players—including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), and the Dangote Refinery—pose an immediate risk to the stability of the petroleum industry.

The association believes that without prompt and decisive government action, the disputes will continue to threaten private refinery operations and widen the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

In its submission, CORAN stressed that no union or group of individuals should be allowed to unilaterally block the supply of crude oil or gas to any refinery in violation of existing agreements. Such actions, it noted, undermine not only contractual obligations but also the broader national interest.

For this reason, CORAN called on the Federal Government to restore sanity and fairness by ensuring that contractual rights are respected and disputes are resolved through transparent dialogue and fair processes.

The association also recommended that the government should convene all stakeholders in the oil and gas refining value chain to deliberate on a binding framework that protects supply contracts, encourages investment, and secures the national economy from recurring disruptions.

CORAN emphasised that the survival of private refineries is indispensable to achieving energy self-sufficiency, safeguarding foreign exchange reserves, and protecting household welfare.

CORAN highlighted the significant contributions of private refineries to Nigeria’s economy. Its members, made up of locally owned refining businesses, have invested heavily—often with limited access to funding—in projects that aim to provide the country with a sustainable energy future. These refineries help reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, saving the government scarce foreign exchange and creating opportunities for local employment and industrial development.

Despite these efforts, CORAN acknowledged that private refiners continue to face enormous challenges. Access to crude oil feedstock remains one of the most pressing obstacles, often complicated by regulatory delays and supply chain disruptions.

Additionally, the business environment is hampered by what the association described as the disruptive actions of vested interests that benefit from the continuation of import dependence. Such actors, CORAN noted, are resistant to change and are using disputes within the industry as leverage to undermine the growth of the local refining sector.

The association maintained that Nigeria cannot afford to have its energy system held hostage by conflicts that drag on without resolution.

It argued that the resilience of the nation’s refining industry is critical to economic health, job creation, and the stability of every Nigerian household that relies on affordable energy.

By protecting private refinery operators and ensuring uninterrupted access to crude and gas supply, the government would be reinforcing one of the country’s most strategic pillars of economic security.

CORAN further stressed that the Federal Government must act decisively, impartially, and without delay. It insisted that investigating all claims and counterclaims impartially is the only way to foster mutual trust and long-term peace within the petroleum industry.

Moreover, the association argued that a government-led resolution process would not only prevent energy instability but also send a clear signal to investors that Nigeria is serious about building a sustainable and predictable petroleum sector with sufficiency, and the welfare of its citizens taken into account.