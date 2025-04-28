Nigeria’s non-oil export in Q1 2025 hits $1.791bn — NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Monday announced that the country’s Non-oil products exported in the first quarter of 2025 are valued at US$1.791 billion.

Speaking while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni said “this year, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) reported the highest value of export since it was established 49 years ago with a year-on-year increase of 20.77% from US$4.517 billion in 2023 to $5.456 billion in 2024.

“The Council working with our supervising ministry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders remains committed towards continuing this trajectory of increasing the volume and value of non-oil exports from Nigeria by providing support to the exporting community in the areas of capacity building, standardisation, enhancing market access and others”.

Ayeni explained that “these efforts are impacting positively on non-oil export volumes and proceeds.

“The year 2024 result lends credence to the fact that several export intervention programmes/projects initiated and executed by the Council, especially the “Double Your Exports” campaign, are now yielding results.

“Gentlemen of the press, ladies and gentlemen, I am glad to inform you that Nigeria’s Non-oil products exported in the first quarter of 2025 were valued at US$1.791 billion.

“This is a 24.75% increase over and above US$ 1.436 billion reported in the First Quarter of the year 2024.

“The volume also increased to 2.416 million metric tonnes which is an increase of 243.44% from 1.937 million Metric Tons recorded in first quarter 2024”.

Speaking further, the ED said in the First Quarter of the year 2025, a total of Hundred and Ninety-Seven (197) distinct products were exported.

“This figure reflects an increase when compared to the Hundred and Sixty-Two (162) products recorded in the First Quarter of 2024. These products ranged from manufactured and semi-processed goods to industrial extracts, and agricultural commodities, amongst others.

“Based on information received from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), of the top-20 products exported in the first quarter of 2025, Cocoa and its derivatives including cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, cocoa cake came first, followed by Urea, Cashew Nut, Sesame Seed, Gold Dore, Cocoa Butter, Aluminium Ingots, Copper Ingot, Soya Beans/meal, Rubber were the top of the list.

“The top commodity in terms of total non-oil export, accounting for 45.02% was Cocoa Beans. Urea/Fertilizer held the second position at 19.32% while Cashew Nuts came third with 5.81% of the total exported products”.

She stated that of the Top Twenty (20) leading export companies, Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Limited and Starlink Global & Ideal Limited maintained their position as the first and second with 12.07% and 10.00%, respectively.

“This is attributed to their notable export values of fertilizer and Cocoa products.

“Ten (10) member countries of ECOWAS actively engaged in importing Nigerian products throughout the First Quarter of the year 2025.

“These exports, totaling 362,126.92 Metric Tons and amounting to US$ 63.060 million, constituted 3.52% of the total export value and also a significant increase of 223.10% when compared to the recorded figure of US$ 19.517 million for the First Quarter of the year 2024” the ED stated.

Ayeni said Nigeria also exported to other African countries in the first quarter of 2025.

“The value of these exports, totaling 281,480.29 Metric Tons valued at US$ 32.732 million, represented 1.83% of the total export value.

“These are evidence to show that the non-oil export is increasing and all stakeholders are taking advantage of the potentials and opportunities inherent in the sector.

“It also lays credence to the fact that AFCFTA holds the key to Intra African trade as it promises to be the largest free trade area in the world both by area and by the number of countries, connecting the 55 countries in Africa with 1.3 million people.

“The Council is working with various stakeholders and the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment to ensure that Nigeria becomes a hub and takes its position as the Giant of Africa.”

