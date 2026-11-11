Nigeria’s next green champions crowned as Pachipanda challenge closes third season

Olateju Emmanuel Olamide on Friday, October 23, 2026, emerged winner of the MTN Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge 3.0, at the closing ceremony of the youth innovation competition held at the MTN Rooftop Event Centre, Lagos.

Olateju Emmanuel Olamide was announced after ten finalists pitched their environmental solutions before a panel of judges on Thursday, October 22. Olateju’s product, LumiCare, an AI-powered neonatal jaundice screening solution in babies, tackling a leading threat to newborn survival in Nigeria. James Thomas Terhemba, whose startup solution, TED Evergreen Smart Energy 900, combines digital technology with decentralised solar power to overcome affordability challenges for rural communities, emerged first runner-up, while Oluwadunsin Temilola Bolaji, with Sachet Bank Africa, a community plastic sachet recovery and recycling initiative, finished second runner-up. The winner, first runner-up and second runner-up received cash prizes of five million naira, three million naira, and two million respectively.

Presenting the awards, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, said the platform reflects MTN’s commitment to the country and the planet. “That is the thinking behind PachiPanda, getting our youth, our biggest advantage as Africa and as Nigeria, involved in solving the problems that we face on a daily basis,” he said.

Also speaking, Senior Officer, Strategic Partnership – Business Development and Partnership, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Bolanle Akinleye-Opara, said the competition had showcased solutions with genuine potential for national impact. “From the Top 100, we had a Top 25 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of MTN, and out of the Top 25, we had the Top 10. Yesterday, each of the innovators pitched to our honorary judges, telling us how they intend to transform Nigeria for now and for the future. From some of the pitches yesterday, I have seen practical solutions that can eradicate some of the major challenges that we are having,” she said.

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In her remarks, Partner and Africa AI and Data Leader at Deloitte, Jania Okwechime, commended all ten finalists. “Innovation is not defined by age, gender, background, or experience. It is driven by curiosity, by courage, and the determination to make a difference,” she said.

An elated Olateju described the win as the beginning of a bigger journey for LumiCare. First runner-up James Thomas Terhemba said, “I feel excited. I feel recognised. I feel that every challenge I have faced to get to this point has brought me to a stage where I feel really appreciated and motivated to continue to build, to continue to learn, to continue to grow. I am also looking forward to bringing the prize home.” Second runner-up Bolaji said the platform had sharpened her vision: “This journey has shown me that waste is not the end of anything, it is the beginning of value. I am grateful to MTN and its partners, and I look forward to taking Sachet Bank Africa to the continental stage.”

The ceremony also featured a goodwill message from last season’s first runner-up in Nigeria and Africa, Joshua Ndaman, founder of e-waste recovery platform BuyScrap, who shared how the programme had helped his startup expand beyond Nigeria, including incorporation in Mauritius, and urged this season’s finalists to remain engaged with MTN beyond the cash prize.

The PachiPanda Challenge has, since its inception, empowered three cohorts of youth eco-innovators, facilitating business scaling, funding acquisition and market access for past participants. National winners from previous seasons have represented Nigeria at the Africa Finale in South Africa, a stage this season’s winners will now take on.