Nigeria’s new tax law to improve lives of commoners — Fadahunsi

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, has called on citizens to support Nigeria’s new tax law as passed by the National Assembly.

The lawmaker said the bill, when signed, will impact the common man positively.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Sam Segun-Progress, on Friday, Fadahunsi said the beauty of the tax law is that it will bring more dividends of democracy to more Nigerians.

Senator Fadahunsi said he was initially skeptical about the bill because of the negative media debate its introduction generated, but “I soon became comfortable when I read the bills and the contributions of various stakeholders.”

He continued, “I was skeptical at first because the bill generated a lot of reactions from people who had no access to the bills. They just opposed because of some primordial sentiments. But upon critical study, I discovered it was the right way to go.”

Commenting further, the lawmaker said the law will enable states and local government areas to earn more revenue as more resources will be allocated to them.

“The two tiers of government will be empowered to meet the needs of the people and improve the standard of living,” he said.

The lawmaker also called on the governors and council chairmen to ensure better management of the resources that will soon start flowing into their treasuries and to adopt accountability as their guiding principle.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for his foresight and the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) boss, Dr Zacch Adedeji, for his consistency and doggedness that saw the bill through the public scrutiny.

Tribune Online reports that the Senate, on Friday, concluded work on the tax reform bills by passing the remaining two bills on Thursday.

The two bills passed for third reading on Thursday were the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment)

Board Bill, 2025; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2025.

