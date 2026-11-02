Nigeria’s N166.79trn debt: Can Sukuk restore public trust in Tinubu’s $21.7bn borrowing plan?

ABANDONED projects, rising debt-service obligations and weak accountability deepen public scepticism as economists demand project-linked financing, stronger legislative oversight and transparent utilisation of borrowed funds. CHIMA NWOKOJI examines the concerns and proposed solutions.

NIGERIA’S growing debt burden, coupled with a troubling history of abandoned and poorly executed public infrastructure projects, is intensifying concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s plan to borrow another $21.7 billion, with economists and governance experts insisting that additional borrowing must deliver measurable economic and social returns.

The debate follows the President’s request to the National Assembly for approval to secure $20.52 billion and €1.045 billion in external loans to finance projects in power, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, education, water supply, national security and other sectors over 2026 and 2027.

The proposed facilities come against the background of Nigeria’s public debt stock of N166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). The figure comprises domestic debt of N91.59 trillion and external debt of N75.20 trillion.

While the Federal Government argues that additional financing is necessary to address the country’s infrastructure deficit and accelerate economic growth, questions remain about the returns on previous loans, particularly where projects have remained incomplete, abandoned or failed to provide their intended services.

For many Nigerians, the issue is increasingly beyond how much government borrows. It is whether the money can be traced, whether projects are completed and whether the resulting infrastructure improves living standards.

Abandoned projects expose borrowing failures

Nigeria’s abandoned projects crisis provides a significant backdrop to the controversy.

Monitoring by BudgIT’s Tracka between September 2023 and September 2024 covered 1,404 government projects worth N282.5 billion across 25 states. Of these, 720, representing 51 percent, were completed, while 332 were ongoing. Another 129 were abandoned or fraudulently executed, and 223 projects valued at N79.81 billion were not executed.

Tracka estimated abandoned projects at approximately N19.81 billion, bringing the combined value of abandoned and unexecuted projects to more than N99.6 billion.

Its subsequent assessment of 2,760 Federal Government capital projects under the 2024 budget also identified significant implementation gaps. Tracka reported that 1,438 projects were completed, while 660 remained ongoing. Another 471 projects had not been executed, while 99 had been abandoned.

The findings highlight persistent weaknesses in project execution, budget implementation and public accountability.

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria has estimated the total value of abandoned projects nationwide at N17 trillion. Its Registrar, Henry Mbadiwe, identified poor planning, inadequate budgetary allocation, corruption, an inefficient legal system and weak institutions as major causes.

Similarly, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors has estimated the number of abandoned projects at approximately 56,000, while a committee established by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 reported that about 63 percent of projects initiated since independence had been abandoned.

The scale of the problem has prompted further government intervention. In November 2025, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, working with the Federal Ministry of Works, commenced physical verification and performance audits of 760 federal road projects across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The exercise was intended to identify implementation failures and strengthen contractor accountability. However, experts argue that monitoring alone will not address the underlying weaknesses in Nigeria’s public investment system.

The Ghana example: Financing infrastructure without fresh borrowing

The debate has also drawn attention to alternative financing arrangements outside Nigeria. Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama recently announced that his government had set aside approximately $2 billion in domestic funds for the proposed Accra–Kumasi Expressway.

The money, reportedly held in a special Bank of Ghana account, was described as taxpayers’ funds, rather than proceeds of fresh borrowing.

Coming after Ghana’s sovereign debt crisis and restructuring exercise, the initiative offers an example of how domestic revenue mobilisation can be considered alongside external financing for major infrastructure.

For Nigeria, however, the central question remains how to strengthen revenue generation, prioritise projects and ensure that available resources are not lost through poor implementation political recklessness.

Sukuk offers a different borrowing model

Professor Uche Uwaleke, financial economist, Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies, at Nasarawa State University and President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, believes Nigeria needs to rethink its borrowing structure by significantly expanding Sukuk financing.

In his analysis, titled: “Rebuilding Public Trust in Government Borrowing: The Case for Scaling Up Sukuk Financing in Nigeria,” Uwaleke argued that public scepticism towards additional borrowing was understandable, given the country’s debt accumulation and the limited visible impact of some loan-funded infrastructure.

He noted that Nigeria’s public debt increased from ₦11.24 trillion in December 2014 to ₦166.79 trillion in June 2026, although part of the increase reflected exchange rate depreciation and the securitisation of previously accumulated obligations.

According to him, the debt challenge should not be assessed solely through the debt-to-GDP ratio. The more immediate concern is the government’s revenue-generating capacity and its ability to meet rising debt-service obligations without undermining essential expenditure.

Uwaleke identified the structure of Nigeria’s domestic debt portfolio as another reason for reconsidering the country’s financing strategy.

He argued that conventional government securities continued to dominate domestic borrowing, while project-linked instruments such as Sukuk and Green Bonds accounted for a relatively small proportion.

For him, the imbalance reinforces the need to expand financing arrangements that establish a more visible connection between public borrowing and identifiable development assets.

He stressed that conventional government bonds were not necessarily unproductive but maintained that Nigeria should rebalance its financing strategy towards instruments offering greater transparency and accountability.

Nigeria introduced its Sovereign Sukuk programme in 2017, with successive issuances largely directed towards the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

Osun State had earlier issued an ₦11.4 billion Sukuk in 2013 to finance 26 schools, while Lagos State also accessed the market to finance road infrastructure.

Uwaleke argued that these experiences demonstrate that Sukuk financing is suitable for governments irrespective of the religious composition of their populations.

He recommended that the Federal Government explore international sovereign Sukuk denominated in dollars, euros and other appropriate currencies to attract foreign institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and international financial institutions.

He also identified Al-Ijarah Sukuk for financing existing infrastructure through leasing arrangements, Al-Istisna Sukuk for constructing new infrastructure and Al-Musharakah for commercially viable projects involving government-private sector partnerships.

However, he stressed that the instrument must be supported by strong institutional and contractual safeguards.

Each issuance, he recommended, should disclose the projects, locations, approved costs, implementing agencies and expected completion dates. Dedicated accounts, independent technical audits and regular public disclosures should also show funds raised, disbursements, outstanding balances and actual physical progress.

‘The problem is not borrowing, but public confidence’

Engineer A. Hashim, in a position paper shared on the CMAN platform, similarly argued that public resistance to government borrowing reflects a legitimate demand for accountability rather than outright opposition to debt.

He said the fear that loans could become a mortgage on future generations was rational when three critical safeguards were missing: traceability, visibility and protection against foreign exchange risks.

According to him, Sukuk offers a different financing structure because it can address these concerns through identifiable assets and project-linked funding.

“Asset-backed and project-tied; ethical utilisation; Naira-denominated, no FX risk and with disclosure,” Hashim said, outlining the features that make Sukuk attractive for infrastructure financing.

He maintained that responsible borrowing should be borrowed, tied, built and verifiable.

Hashim also argued that government projects should be implemented with sufficient transparency to make their progress and expenditure readily accessible to citizens.

“To me, in a normal situation, any government projects shouldn’t inherently call for anything like independent audit. It should be self-assessed, and transparent enough not to call for the need to verify, informed and disclosed. It should be self-disclosed, self-verified and self-transparent,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that Sukuk alone could not resolve Nigeria’s borrowing concerns because it still represents a small proportion of the domestic debt portfolio.

The transparency principles associated with the instrument, he insisted, should extend to conventional borrowing and other infrastructure financing arrangements.

“My take is this: The issue is not that Nigeria borrows, but that borrowing is not structured to earn public confidence,” he said.

“If all infrastructure borrowing adopted the Sukuk principle of ‘borrow for a specific, visible, productive asset and show it’, public perception would shift from ‘debt as burden’ to ‘debt as investment’.”

Previous foreign loans raise questions

The experts’ concerns are reinforced by the experience of several externally financed public infrastructure projects associated with incomplete programmes, abandoned facilities and underperforming public services.

Among the projects are the National Public Security Communications System, a rural electrification programme, the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project and the first phase of the National Rural Telephony Programme.

The projects received financing commitments of different amounts and under different arrangements. However, their original approved or contracted financing should not automatically be interpreted as the amount actually disbursed or spent.

The National Public Security Communications System, awarded to China’s ZTE Corporation in August 2010, was designed to provide surveillance cameras, command centres and communications infrastructure for security agencies, including about 2,000 CCTV cameras.

Despite a Federal Government initiative in July 2023 to rehabilitate and manage the network through a concession arrangement, questions remain about the extent of restoration and the number of facilities delivering their intended services.

Similarly, a rural electrification programme designed to provide electricity to 72 communities across Enugu, Cross River and Ogun states reportedly failed to deliver reliable electricity to several beneficiary communities.

The $250 million Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, approved by the World Bank in April 2014 to improve water access in Bauchi, Ekiti and Rivers states, closed in March 2021 with an overall outcome rating of moderately unsatisfactory. The original approved financing was higher than the amount ultimately disbursed.

The first phase of the National Rural Telephony Programme, financed through a $200 million China Exim Bank loan, also remained incomplete despite repayment of principal and interest, according to a House of Representatives resolution adopted in March 2017.

These experiences demonstrate that securing financing, disbursing funds and completing projects are three different stages of public investment. They also reinforce the need for government to publish project-level information showing the amount approved, the amount drawn down, expenditure incurred and infrastructure actually delivered.

Economist Faruq Oyedele said the proposed borrowing plan required closer scrutiny of individual projects, their feasibility, implementing agencies and monitoring arrangements.

He recommended clear objectives, implementation timetables, cost assessments and measurable targets against which performance could be evaluated.

He also called for regular disclosure of disbursements, expenditure, implementation progress and completed deliverables, warning that concerns about the misuse of public funds made stronger accountability essential.

Other analysts identified weaknesses in project planning and institutional continuity as additional challenges.

They argued that projects frequently enter the public investment pipeline without sufficiently rigorous technical, economic and financial assessments, making them vulnerable to delays, changing government priorities and funding uncertainties.

Governments, ministers and political priorities change, but infrastructure projects should remain part of a consistent national development programme.

Rather than allowing projects to become associated with particular administrations, analysts said Nigeria needed a credible national project pipeline protected by objective appraisal and long-term financing commitments.

They warned that the economic cost of abandoned projects extends beyond money already spent. It also includes lost employment, business opportunities, productive capacity and economic activities that completed infrastructure should have generated.

National Assembly urged to demand accountability

Beyond the choice of financing instruments, Professor Emmanuel Onwioduokit believes the National Assembly must exercise its constitutional responsibility before approving Tinubu’s borrowing request.

In his analysis, titled “Nigeria’s $20.50 Billion Borrowing Request: The National Assembly Must Not Abdicate Its Constitutional Responsibility”, he argued that legislative approval should follow rigorous scrutiny rather than become a routine endorsement of the executive’s fiscal programme.

He maintained that external financing could help address infrastructure deficits when properly negotiated and invested in productive projects, but warned that borrowing should not be mistaken for development.

“A loan creates an obligation from the moment it is contracted, while its promised benefits may take years to materialise or may never materialise at all,” he said.

Onwioduokit urged lawmakers to demand a comprehensive borrowing dossier from the Ministry of Finance, DMO, Budget Office and relevant implementing ministries.

The document, he said, should identify every proposed project, its location, total cost, expected completion date, implementing agency and projected economic and social returns.

He also recommended full disclosure of prospective lenders, interest rates, maturity periods, grace periods, associated fees, repayment schedules, collateral arrangements and other conditions attached to the facilities.

More importantly, he said lawmakers should demand a comprehensive account of previous borrowing, including amounts approved, contracted and disbursed, projects completed, unused funds and results achieved.

“If previous loans remain unutilised or projects financed through earlier borrowing have been abandoned, delayed or poorly executed, the government must explain why additional borrowing should proceed before those deficiencies are addressed,” he said.

He further warned that dollar-denominated borrowing could increase the naira cost of repayment if the domestic currency depreciated.

Consequently, he recommended stress tests to assess the implications of exchange rate depreciation, higher interest rates, revenue shortfalls and projects failing to generate anticipated returns.

Public hearings involving the Minister of Finance, DMO, relevant ministers, independent economists and public finance experts should precede approval, he added.

He also advocated quarterly public reports, independent audits, legislative inspections and measurable performance indicators as conditions for monitoring the loans.

“The National Assembly must therefore resist both automatic approval and automatic rejection. Responsible borrowing can be a legitimate instrument of development, but irresponsible borrowing can undermine fiscal stability and weaken the very services that government exists to provide,” he said.

Debt servicing threatens development spending

Dr Tilewa Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer of CFG Advisory, raised another dimension of the debt challenge, warning that increasing debt-service obligations could undermine economic reform gains and inclusive growth.

In his assessment, titled “Nigeria’s Debt: Robbing Peter to Pay Peter?”, Adebajo expressed concern that interest payments were exceeding revenues, while external debt could approach $60 billion and domestic debt exceed ₦100 trillion by the end of 2026.

He was particularly concerned about the growing dependence on borrowing to finance recurrent expenditure, pay salaries and service existing obligations instead of adequately funding capital projects.

According to his projections, debt servicing could reach ₦16 trillion by the end of 2026, exceeding the combined 2026 budgetary allocations of ₦12.636 trillion for agriculture, health, works, defence and education.

The five sectors received allocations of ₦1.448 trillion, ₦2.149 trillion, ₦3.486 trillion, ₦3.154 trillion and ₦2.399 trillion respectively.

Adebajo argued that the imbalance raised serious questions about the government’s capacity to sustain development expenditure while meeting its growing debt obligations.

CFG Advisory, he said, was calling for an urgent compliance audit of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and the publication of outstanding budget performance reports to provide a clearer picture of the Federal Government’s fiscal position.

He warned that the increasing proportion of debt in the government’s capital structure was becoming a threat to the consolidation of reform gains and inclusive economic growth.

Joseph Amenaghawon, Head of CivicHive, also called on the Federal Government to account for previous borrowing before seeking approval for additional loans.

He said government should disclose amounts drawn down, projects funded and their current implementation status.

Amenaghawon advocated full project financing and the provision of counterpart funding before new investments commence, noting that financing gaps had delayed infrastructure projects, including the Abuja-Kano and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail lines.

He further recommended that loan proceeds should be traceable through the Open Treasury Portal, from disbursement to payments to contractors.

Independent engineering audits should precede final payments, while provisions should allow government to cancel or redirect undisbursed funds when contractors repeatedly fail to meet agreed milestones.

Beyond borrowing, Nigeria needs an accountability framework

Ultimately, the experts agree that Nigeria requires substantial infrastructure investment, but the effectiveness of its borrowing strategy will depend on project selection, implementation discipline, transparency and measurable economic returns.

Uwaleke sees expanded Sukuk financing as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between borrowing and identifiable development assets. Hashim, however, insists that its accountability principles must apply to all infrastructure financing.

Onwioduokit wants lawmakers to demand detailed project information and enforceable safeguards, while Adebajo warns that rising debt servicing could crowd out essential development expenditure. Amenaghawon and Oyedele similarly stress the importance of tracking funds and holding implementing agencies and contractors accountable.

The proposed $21.7 billion borrowing plan therefore presents a fundamental test of Nigeria’s public investment and debt-management framework.

The country must demonstrate not only its capacity to secure financing but also its ability to convert borrowed money into completed roads, functioning power infrastructure, reliable water systems, improved security and productive economic assets.

As Hashim argued, borrowing should be tied to specific, visible and productive assets whose progress can be independently established and publicly disclosed.

Without credible project appraisal, transparent disbursement, effective monitoring and enforceable accountability, additional borrowing risks increasing repayment obligations without delivering commensurate development benefits.

For a country already carrying ₦166.79 trillion in public debt, the ultimate measure of the next borrowing programme should not be how much money is approved or raised, but what Nigerians can see, use and gain from every naira and dollar borrowed.