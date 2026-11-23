NIGERIA’S capital market remains too shallow and concentrated to effectively finance the country’s economic ambitions, despite its impressive equity market rally, economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has warned.

Rewane said the market’s rising capitalisation had yet to translate into sufficient depth, liquidity and productive investment, stressing that Nigeria must move beyond valuation gains to building a financial system capable of mobilising long-term capital for businesses, infrastructure and economic growth.

He made the observation in a presentation titled: Beyond Recapitalisation: Building Resilient Institutions and Sustainable Capital Markets, where he argued that recapitalisation across the financial services industry would amount to little if stronger balance sheets failed to support productive lending and investment.

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The presentation showed that Nigeria’s equity market capitalisation reached approximately N163 trillion in September 2026, up from N99.4 trillion at the beginning of the year. Yet, market capitalisation remained at just 33 to 37 percent of gross domestic product, below the 60 percent target in the country’s capital market master plan.

It also highlighted the market’s concentration risk, with the top 10 listed companies accounting for approximately 72 per cent of total market value, while fewer than five companies had listed on the Nigerian Exchange in 2026.

Rewane maintained that a larger stock market did not necessarily translate into a deeper capital market, identifying limited liquidity, a narrow investor base, high cost of capital and inadequate product diversification as major constraints.