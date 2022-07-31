Nigeria’s music sensation, Deribb signs deal with Hitlab, UniversalMusic

Fast rising Nigeria’s hip-pop artiste, Deribigbe Benson, popularly known as Deribb has announced that he will be participating in a United Kingdom concert later in the year.

Deribb, who revealed this in an e-signed statement, informed that he will be releasing his new singles soon.

It will be recalled that Deribb wrote and recorded his first song “Showdown” at age 17 which he produced all by himself.

He also revealed that he has signed a big distribution deal with a Canadian music company, Hitlab and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services owned by Universal Music Group.

Virgin Music Label & Artist Services is a music distributor of independent artists and record labels.

Deribb is a singer, songwriter, and producer, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria on May 27, 1996. He grew up in the suburban areas of Mushin and Ikorodu.

He was greatly influenced by music from great musicians such as Akon, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Lil Wayne and 2Face Idibia.

Deribb’s education background started at Future Stars Primary School in Mushin, Lagos State before he went on to Government College Secondary School Ikorodu Lagos.

Deribb then spent a few years studying music, which became a professional career. Deribb has since been releasing singles as an independent artiste.

