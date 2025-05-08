The President of the Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN), Emmanuel Maiguwa has lauded the Nigerian Navy for the partnership and massive support that has been given to Nigerian maritime security companies, which has led to a growth from 10 companies in 2012 to over 100 companies in 2025.

Disclosing this during a visit to the Tantita Security Services stands at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Maiguwa also thanked the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agendy (NIMASA) and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for the resumed stakeholder engagement organised with the private maritime sector, calling for a quarterly engagement in order to resolve many of the complexities associated with the nations maritime security space.

According to the MASPAN President, “I am excited to see a Nigerian maritime security company, Tantita Security Services (TSS) showcase its capabilities at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference.

“Nigerian security companies are not known to be players in the international maritime space, which is mainly dominated by the British due to their interest and expertise in shipping.

“As I saw on a visit to their exhibition stand in Houston, Tantita’s expedition and strategy

demonstrated a commitment to international play.

“This is a statement by TSS that Nigeria is ready to play big. It also encourages other maritime security companies to toe the line and take advantage of global shipping.

“If Tantita succeeds, even with just one security project internationally, NIMASA can record it as a service to International shipping—a count in category “A” of the IMO council seat. It may seem like a drop in the ocean, but if we take it as a vision and mission, it is achievable, and there are many benefits to pick up along the way as we journey in this direction.

“I hope NIMASA and the Nigerian government will continue encouraging Nigerian companies to build capacity and play internationally.”

On the growth of Nigerian maritime security companies, the MASPAN President added that, “I want to encourage MASPAN members to adopt Best Management Practices (BMPs) in security operations to enable them to compete internationally.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the Nigerian Navy for its partnership and the massive support it has given Nigerian Companies to grow, especially from 2012, when there were just about 10 companies, to this date, with records showing over 100 maritime security companies contributing to the naval GDP.

“Also, I thank NIMASA and the Ministry of Maritime and Blue Economy for their efforts to improve security in ports and ships as required in SOLAS XI-2, especially the resumed stakeholder engagement organised by NIMASA on collaboration with the private maritime sector.

“We look forward to such engagement quarterly to resolve many of the complexities associated with the Nigerian maritime security space.

“Congratulations to Tantita Security Services! I look forward to seeing you soar in the International Maritime Space.”

