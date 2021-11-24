Nigeria’s leadership dogged by abdication of high values —Osinbajo

VICE-PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the Yoruba on propagation of its culture and Omoluabi ethos to redress the abdication of high values, especially by leadership of the nation.

He made this call on the occasion of the launch of the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture, at the University of Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Osinbajo said the nation and the world at large had a lot to learn from the manner Yoruba manage within their families to accommodate diverse faiths and beliefs, as well as their typical Omoluabi ethos of trustworthiness, reliability, honesty and forthrightness.

Among others, he stressed that the true moral quintessence of the Yoruba race preaches equality of all men, regardless of race or belief and that all deserve to be treated with dignity and fairness.

He, especially, tasked Yoruba scholars to formalise the concept of Omoluabi for teaching in schools, so as to have next generation of Nigerians who believe that the commonwealth is not to be stolen or personalised but for the good of all. He prayed that the Yoruba World Centre, to be established, serve as a sanctuary to reflect on how Yoruba culture can contribute to nation building.

Beyond serving as a place of memory, Osinbajo said the centre should also be a place to inspire and fire collective imagination of advancements in technology, ideas and thought. Osinbajo further tasked the centre to champion the return of the nation’s artifacts that were plundered, looted or illegally taken away.

“You must join in the global movement to champion the return of artefacts that were plundered, looted or illegally taken away from these shores. Indeed, the centre could serve as a home for such returned items where the immediate provenance or circumstances in which the items were taken is not clear or not known,” Osinbajo added.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who chaired the event, stressed that the Yoruba typically valued their integrity, while the culture preaches respect for constituted authority, elders, civility, refinement and probity.

He called for support for the centre, irrespective of political affiliations, so as to rekindle the Yoruba ethos. He described the Yoruba culture as one that must be cherished for being rich in historical relevance.

Historically, Oba Adeyemi said Yoruba was first to establish devolution of duties, parliamentary democracy, cabinet system, urban settlement, among other firsts.

Coordinator of the centre and publisher of Alaroye Magazine, Mr Alao Adedayo, said the centre is set up to keep culture, tradition, language and history in one place.

He added that the intent of the centre is to ensure that Yoruba culture does not go down the drain, while he sought support of governors and tasked them to use their political influence to bring development to Yorubaland.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, the deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, prayed that the centre would stay away from distorting history so as not to cause crisis. He also warned against partisan politicking, warning that such may retard the establishment of the centre.

Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the centre will help unite Yoruba and enable the race have a heritage to hand over to coming generation.

Representing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, expressed gladness that the centre will serve as a one-stop shop for Yoruba arts and culture to be documented for reference purpose in the future.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, represented by the Ekefa Olubadan, Chief Lekan Alabi, said the centre further establishes Ibadan being known for pacesetting.

Guests present included the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; Group Managing Director, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Mr Adewale Raji; Director-General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), Mr Seye Oyeleye; Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale; former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi; son of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Muyiwa Ige.

Others are professors of the University of Ibadan to include Olutayo Adesina and Femi Osofisan; Professor Akinkunmi Alao of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a renowned Ifa priest and poet, Ifayemi Elebuibon.

