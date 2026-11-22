…faults country’s leadership recruitment style

…warns youths against get rich quick syndrome

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan disclosed at the weekend that the kind of democracy Nigeria is practicing will only bring the country backward.

Speaking at the 3rd Edition of the Paul Alaje Colloquium, the former President insisted that Nigeria must adhere to basic standards for democracy to become a platform for development.

“So I believe that we still have hope in this country. Yes, my worry is that the brand of politics we are playing in Nigeria could set us backward,” noting that political brand of democracy being played in Nigeria lacked the standard to enforce lasting progress.

He lamented that the democracy being practiced in the country looks opaque, “it looks shapeless and amorphous. You cannot see clearly what we are doing in the name of politics.

“Democracy has standards, not business that anything goes. But in Nigeria, if you try to look through, you are not really seeing. It is a bit shapeless. I don’t want to say certain things that people will misinterpret .”

The former President noted that “if we sanitize our democracy, and mostly improve on our political recruitment method, which is critical” development would follow naturally.

He advocates for a fundamental shift in political leadership and societal values in order to preserve the integrity of the Nigerian brand.

Jonathan stated that Leaders must move beyond superficial achievements, such as renovation of dilapidated schools or focus on short-term road projects, to pursue long-term improvements for future generations.

He also charged politicians to possess a clear vision for lifting citizens from hopelessness rather than simply managing existing resources or distributing contracts.

Continuing, the former President tasked citizens to look out for developmental qualities while choosing leadership rather than relying on sentiment of religion or ethnicity as it is currently being done in the country.

He criticised religious and traditional institutions for prioritizing wealth over character by granting titles and leadership roles to individuals without questioning the source of their funds.

Jonathan noted that these institutions have become victims of a culture that values money above ethical standards.

He also emphasised that the “brand Nigerian” is being damaged by young people engaging in drug trafficking, cybercrime, and “quick money” mentalities.

The former president called on young people to abandon the “get rich quick” mentality and avoid criminal activities like drug trafficking and cybercrime.

In his address, the Convener, TPAColloquium, Dr. Paul Alaje, said “we have gathered today to discuss something much bigger than a logo, a slogan or a public relations campaign. We have gathered to discuss Nigeria.

“The brand of a nation is not what its government says about it. It is what its people experience, what its institutions demonstrate and what the world consistently observes.”

He noted that Nigeria is a country of extraordinary possibilities. “Our people are influential across the world. Our music, films, literature, technology and entrepreneurial energy have carried our identity across continents. Nigerians lead in medicine, finance, academia, engineering and business.

“Yet, we must confront an uncomfortable contradiction”, noting that 2026 colloquium aimed to examine the lived reality behind the brand. focusing on reversing the health paradox, governing emerging artificial intelligence, unlocking capital for the creative economy, strategically positioning our contents for growth and rebuilding trust in governance and institutions.