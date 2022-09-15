Nigeria’s inflation rate in August hits 20.52% ― NBS

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
The headline inflation rate in August 2022 rose to 20.52 per cent, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Monday, in Abuja has shown.

This indicates 3.52 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021, which was 17.01 per cent.

According to the NBS, this shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of August 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months period ending August 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 17.07 per cent, showing a 0.47 per cent increase compared to 16.60 per cent recorded in August 2021,” the NBS stated.

Details later…

