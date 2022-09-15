The headline inflation rate in August 2022 rose to 20.52 per cent, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Monday, in Abuja has shown.

This indicates 3.52 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021, which was 17.01 per cent.

According to the NBS, this shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of August 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months period ending August 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 17.07 per cent, showing a 0.47 per cent increase compared to 16.60 per cent recorded in August 2021,” the NBS stated.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Motorists, Travellers Stranded As Ado-Ilawe-Ekiti Road Collapses

MANY travellers and motorists on Wednesday were left stranded following the collapse of the Ado-Ekiti-Ilawe-Ekiti road, which connects the state to Ondo Statee….

FG Orders Buyers Of Seized Drug-Linked Properties To Pay N31m Extra

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered the buyers of two seized real estate properties in Lagos to pay government more money to meet the cost of prevailing cost in 2001 when they were valued…..

Police Recruitment: Ex-IG Musiliu Smith Resigns As Chairman Of Police Service Commission

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Muslim Smith, has resigned from the post. The action is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force…..

Nigeria’s inflation rate in August hits 20.52% ― NBS

FG Pays N289m To 74 Victims Of Police Brutality





The Federal Government, on Wednesday, paid a total sum of N289, 384, 09 million as compensation to 74 beneficiaries and victims whose rights were violated by the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police…

Nigeria’s inflation rate in August hits 20.52% ― NBS