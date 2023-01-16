Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 21.34% in December 2022

The headline inflation rate in Nigeria decelerated for the first time in 11 months to 21.34 percent in December 2022, compared to 21.47 percent recorded in November 2022, data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown.

Food inflation also slowed to 23.75 percent in December from 24.13 percent.

The December 2022 inflation rate figure showed a decline of 0.13 percent when compared to November 2022 inflation rate.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.72 percent higher compared to the 15.63 percent recorded in December 2021.

According to the NBS, this shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year, December 2021.

The NBS stated that on a month-on-month basis, the percentage change in the All Items Index in December 2022 was 1.71 percent, which was 0.32 percent higher than the 1.39 percent rate recorded in November 2022.

This means that in the month of December 2022, the general price level was 0.32 percent higher relative to November 2022.

The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending December 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 18.85 percent, showing 1.89 percent increase compared to the 16.95 percent recorded in December 202, the NBS further explained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi





THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion