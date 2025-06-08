Nigeria’s healthcare can be world-class if… — Doctor

Renowned plastic surgeon and founder of Grandville Medical & Laser, Dr Aranmolate Rasheed Ayobami, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, warning that the country risks deepening its public health crisis if bold, strategic actions are not taken.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr Ayobami gave a candid assessment of Nigeria’s health system, describing it as one burdened by poor infrastructure, inadequate funding, brain drain, and a weak insurance framework—factors that continue to limit access to quality medical care for millions of Nigerians.

“Nigeria is blessed with talent and resources. But what we lack is the political will to prioritise health. We can transform healthcare in Nigeria, but we must act now.”

Despite being Africa’s most populous country with over 200 million citizens, Nigeria’s healthcare delivery remains inconsistent, particularly in rural areas where clinics are under-equipped or non-existent. Dr. Ayobami noted that the country’s three-tier healthcare structure—primary, secondary, and tertiary—has not been optimally utilised, often forcing patients to seek treatment abroad or turn to unqualified practitioners.

“The doctor-to-patient ratio in some areas is as high as one doctor to 5,000 people. It’s no surprise so many are leaving,” he said, referring to the ongoing brain drain. Over half of Nigerian-trained doctors now practice overseas, a trend fuelled by low wages, unsafe working conditions, and lack of opportunities for professional growth.

The underfunding of the sector is another major issue. Nigeria currently allocates less than 5% of its national budget to healthcare—far below the 15% recommended by the Abuja Declaration. As a result, public hospitals face shortages of drugs, equipment, and trained staff, while many citizens are forced to pay out-of-pocket for essential treatments.

“The majority of Nigerians have no health insurance. It’s unacceptable. Healthcare must not be a privilege—it should be a right,” Dr. Ayobami said.

However, he emphasized that there are genuine opportunities for reform and innovation. He urged the government to increase its investment in healthcare, encourage public-private partnerships, and modernize infrastructure. Strengthening the primary healthcare system, expanding health insurance coverage, and leveraging digital technologies like telemedicine and mobile health apps were also highlighted as key drivers of progress.

“We must look at healthcare as part of national development. We need more than speeches—we need action plans, implementation, and accountability,” he said.

Dr. Ayobami also called for strategies to retain skilled professionals, including better pay, improved working conditions, and investment in medical education.

“We don’t just need more hospitals. We need well-staffed, well-equipped centers where professionals are motivated to stay and serve,” he added.

As Nigeria continues to battle both infectious and lifestyle-related diseases—such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, hypertension, and cancer—Dr. Ayobami stressed the importance of early detection, awareness, and prevention.

With the right policy direction, he believes the country can build a world-class healthcare system that serves every Nigerian, regardless of income or location.

“The solutions are not out of reach. If we’re serious about change, we can create a healthier, more secure future for our people,” he said.