By: Joseph Inokotong – Abuja

Inflation rate in Nigeria rose again to 21.82 percent in January 2023, compared to December 2022 when it declined to 21.34 percent.

This is contained in new data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Abuja.

Looking at the trend, the January 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.47 percent points when compared to December 2022 inflation rate.

According to the NBS, the headline inflation rate for last month is 6.22 percent points higher compared to the 15.60 percent recorded in January 2022.

Last December the inflation rate had eased to 21.34 percent from 21.47 percent recorded in the previous month.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday





Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…