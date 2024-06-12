Abia Governor, Alex Otti says the greatness of the Nigerian nation goes beyond the rich mineral resources buried beneath its soil.

Addressing Abians Wednesday on the occasion of 2024 Democracy Day, Otti noted instead, “Our truest powers lie in our tenacity in pursuit, and defence of our values, and our generosity of spirit in appreciation of the things that we love most dearly”.

Today’s event, he said, “teaches us in a very unique way that democracy, in form and essence, is a trans-generational journey, a torch that one generation passes on to the next to continue a race that is intrinsically connected to its overall destiny”.

“Democracy is therefore more about what could happen tomorrow than it is about today’s realities. It speaks in principle to our commitment to building a better society for those coming after us, to shield them from the troubles of today while empowering them to deal with the challenges of tomorrow.

The governor noted, “Twenty-five years have passed since we made the ultimate transition from military to democratic governance. Leaders like Chief M. K. O Abiola, GCFR, his dear wife Kudirat, Pa Alfred Rewane, and several other notable and unsung heroes of the democratic struggle offered so much in sacrifice to the campaign for the simple reason that they believed in the promise of democracy. But democracy is not just about votes and the push to occupy political offices. It is about what we do after the polls are closed, and how we use the power that has been conferred on us as citizens, voters, and leaders of conscience to steer the ship of state in a desirable direction.

“It is not every time that democracy fulfils our expectations. When done right, however, democratic outcomes inevitably reflect the will of the majority. Even then, the minority are always guaranteed to have their say and ultimately, get another opportunity to sell their ideas in the future”.

According to him, “In Abia, we have come a long way as we walk the democratic path. Our commitment to excellence is the reason Abians excel in all fields of human calling, creating innovative solutions, and ultimately making the world a better place.

“How can a State be so blessed and yet remain uninspiring on very critical frontier of development? To find reasonable answers to this and other nagging questions, the enduring promise of democracy as the most important vehicle for changing the fortunes of society became very attractive”.

“Today we celebrate the tenacity of our people and their enduring belief in the superior proposition of democracy. Because we believe, Abia has become a model democratic society where the leadership is accountable to the people, not to a tiny cabal of godfathers. Great things are happening and millions of Abians at home and in the Diaspora are genuinely proud of the transformation that has taken place over the past 12 months.

“Whether it is the reconstruction of long-abandoned roads in different parts of the State, the rapid push to rid the city centres of mountains of refuse and make our urban centres more habitable, the efforts to reclaim several communities from the hold of criminals, and the return to regular payment of salaries and pensions, none of it could have happened outside the wheels of the democratic process”, Otti said.

He further noted, “The various development projects we initiated since May 29 last year are pathways to a better future for our hardworking population. Businesses that left the State following a long period of infrastructure collapse and abandonment are returning, new investments are springing up simply because the investors have gotten a signal that excites them.

“Our target is to create millions of new jobs for young people, support our local entrepreneurs to dream bigger, and ultimately tackle the menace of poverty. We will make Abia a prime destination for all who seek superior rewards for every legitimate investment in efforts and resources. Wherever you are, whatever you do, the Government will do its part by providing you with the right support to soar higher.

“The last 25 years have been very challenging and many are understandably losing faith in the promises of democracy. As a Government, we shall continue to do the best we can, within the limits of available resources, to cater for everyone by providing the right structures to support the labour of the general population, without ignoring the material needs of those who for one reason or the other, are unable to fend for themselves.

“We shall not reach the mark in one day, but we will commit every waking hour to the task of meeting the aspirations we share as a democratic society. Our dear State, Abia, will be great in our lifetime. It is a dream we are entirely committed to achieving”.

