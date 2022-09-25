Nigeria’s future will be more peaceful than past ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the future of Nigeria is glorious and peaceful more than its past.

Professor Osinbajo who said this at a church service held at the National Christian Centre to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary prayed that Nigerians shall grow in strength also.

“In a few days we will celebrate the 62nd birthday of Nigeria, but Nigeria is not a natural person, it is made up of people, it is made up of men, women and children who are Nigerians.

“This evening I will pray for Nigeria and Nigerian people, my favourite prayer for people on their birthdays is found in Deuteronomy 33 vs 25, as your days so shall your strength be.

“It means the older you become the stronger you will be in various ways, your strength will increase as you grow older.

“You will be a great nation, and God will bless you and anyone who blesses you will be blessed, and those who curse you will be cursed and through you, this nation and the world will be blessed.

“The future of Nigeria will be far more glorious, more peaceful than her past, and so shall it be for you too, every year, you will be happier and glorious, peaceful.

“Even if what we see today seems deep and dark, we are confident that God who owns the heaven and the earth will fulfil his promises concerning this nation,” the Vice President said.

In his remarks, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh declared that the wicked shall not rule the land of Nigeria.





Okoh said though the country had 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, but it is still struggling and grappling with so many issues of collective concern.

“We are bedevilled by insecurity, kidnapping, unnecessary killing and decapitation of innocent citizens, diminishing value of human life and social injustice that has put many in distress and has made many citizens angry.

“For many it appears that the wicked is winning all, taking all and enjoying all. Many are worried and even afraid that the wicked is about to take over the rulership of the land as we witness the desecration of worship places, violent threat to the seat of political power, cheating, blatant stealing of our oil, flagrant degradation of our human environment, denial, betrayal, rejection and outright exclusion in many areas of our existence as a nation.

“It seems the wicked is having its way by making fortunes out of evil practices with impunity; and terrifying the upright, the pure, the meek, the voiceless, the honest and the hardworking individuals in our society”, the CAN President noted.

He, therefore, said “the wicked shall not rule the land of Nigeria. May the Lord demolish all the installations fashioned by the wicked to rule in the name of Jesus Christ.

“May the counsel they receive in order to perfect their deadly strategies be made foolishness as God Almighty turned the counsel of Ahithophel in the time of Absalom, the son of David”, he said.

Furthermore, he said “Church leaders, politicians, security officers and agents, diplomats, community leaders, women leaders and youth leaders must resolve that this is the battle that we must win against the powers of darkness not by being like them but by engaging all sectors of our nation putting on all Christian virtues including truthfulness, honesty, care for others, speaking the word of peace, trust in God, dependence on God’s word for guidance and to always remember that we were bought with a price.

“With all items of defence, we can then engage others according to the way of the Kingdom not the way the world does it today.

“Be equipped before you engage in this battle, otherwise you will be defeated. Rumour-mongering and hate speech will not help. This is the time Christians must show spiritual maturity, integrity and dignity in engagement. We shall not give up.

Speaking on the 2023 general election, the CAN President said rather than taking up arms to kill each other and terrify innocent Nigerians, adults in this nation should take up their voters’ cards and go to the polls.

He said those who already have their valid voter’s card should ensure that they don’t misplace it or expose it to where it could be stolen or destroyed.

“Those who have registered and have not received their PVCs should endeavour to get them and keep. If you have registered but found it difficult to get your PVC, report to your church leaders or better still to the office of the Christian Association of Nigeria nearest to you in your state,” he added.

