Nigeria’s future rests in the hands of teachers — UI VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olapegba, has said the future of every nation rests, in no small measure, on the hands of its teachers.

He stated this on Friday during Day Three of the institution’s convocation ceremony, which shifted attention from the presentation of certificates to the critical role of teachers in shaping the future of society.

According to him, a total of 530 graduands from the Faculty of Education, including 60 first-class graduates, were admitted to first degrees alongside 38 graduands from Environmental Design and Management.



Olapegba urged the education graduands to regard teaching not merely as a profession but as a calling to shape minds, transform lives and contribute to the nation’s future.

He charged them to uphold integrity, passion and lifelong learning as they pursue careers as innovative educators, inspiring mentors and worthy ambassadors of the university. He also reminded them that the world ahead would test their character and determination.

That charge, he said, is backed by what the faculty has already produced.

He cited the posthumous induction of Emeritus Professor J. A. Akinpelu into the International Adult and Continuing Education Hall of Fame and the award of the UNITWIN/ UNESCO Chair 2026 to Professor Omobolanle Omoyeni Adelore as UNESCO Chairholder in Intergenerational Learning and African Values, two honours he described as proof that UI’s education faculty is speaking to the world, not just to Ibadan.

The students, he added, are already proving the point as Israel Bolarinwa and Mayowa Adekola of the Department of Arts and Social Sciences came first in the INEC campus debate and emerged as representatives of the university and the South-West at the national competition in Abuja in September 2026.

The faculty he noted also hosted a landmark International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Education, signed an MoU with Pennsylvania State University, and celebrated Dr. Tomi Ogundipe as a winner of the Fafunwa Educational Foundation Postdoctoral Award in Education.

For the 38 graduands of Environmental Design and Management, including 6 First Class graduates, the Vice Chancellor had a parallel charge: become visionary professionals who shape not only the physical environment but the quality of human life.

He urged them to let creativity inspire their designs, integrity guide their decisions and sustainability inform their solutions as they confront urbanisation, climate change and sustainable development.

He pointed to their Department of Estate Management’s first position in the 50th Anniversary National Quiz Competition of ESVARBON, which fetched N500,000, a plaque and certificate and the commencement of its first M.Sc. programme.

The commencement speaker, Mr Folajimi Fakoya, also charged the graduates that education is not a destination but a lifelong journey.

“You have not finished learning; you have only finished being taught,” he said, warning that the moment they step out, the most important examination of their life begins, “an examination with no invigilator, no syllabus and no timetable. It is the examination of relevance.”

He illustrated it with cooking, noting that almost everyone knows how to cook, yet only some build empires from it, because “distinction lives in the how.”

He encouraged the graduates to see life as a relationship involving three groups: those ahead of them, their contemporaries and those coming behind them.

Citing the proverb that what an elder sees while sitting down cannot be seen by a child standing up, he advised them to respect experience even as they pursued innovation.

“In your quest to innovate, do not disrespect experience. Seek experience, ask questions,” Fakoya said.

He also urged them to see their peers as potential partners and collaborators rather than competitors.

“Your mates are not your competition, they are your co-founders, your collaborators, future partners,” he said.

Fakoya concluded that success should not be judged only by personal achievements or material possessions but also by the positive impact people make on the lives of others.

He encouraged the graduates to remain adaptable, use technology responsibly, create value wherever they found themselves and maintain ties with their alma mater through meaningful contributions.