The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday said Nigeria’s future lies with its young population, stressing the importance of involving young people in the administration of the country.

The Speaker made this known while addressing the fifth cohort of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) in Abuja at an event themed ‘An Afternoon with the Speaker’. He urged young Nigerians to adopt honesty and transparency as their watchwords, saying these virtues could help them succeed and go far in life.

He said: “We in the House have for a long time come to the realisation that the future of Nigeria cannot be left in the hands of the bureaucracy alone.”

Speaker Tajudeen said that although hard work, dedication and passion were important, being trustworthy had a significant impact on one’s career.

The immediate past Speaker of the House and current Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, founded the LMI in 2022. Speaker Tajudeen, as its Grand Patron, has continued to support the fellowship programme.

Admonishing the fellows, the Speaker urged them to return to their respective communities with what they had learnt and make an impact.

Speaker Tajudeen decried the fact that much of what is taught in schools is not reflected in the conduct of young people outside the classroom, stressing that education is about both character and learning.

The Speaker also noted that the 10th House had opened its doors—and even windows—to the public, saying: “That is why we changed our name informally from the House of Reps to The People’s House.”

Earlier, LMI Director, Solape Sonuga, noted that it was not the first time Speaker Abbas had hosted LMI cohorts, stressing that the initiative would have suffered setbacks without the Speaker’s support.

“Thank you for your leadership; thank you for always making time for your children,” Sonuga said.

During an interactive session with Speaker Tajudeen, the fellows, who asked various questions, commended him for his leadership and for inspiring many of them.

In his responses, the Speaker educated the cohort on politics, governance and career choices.

He emphasised the importance of honesty and transparency in politics and public service, saying: “You have to be consistently transparent.”

Responding to a question about his leadership of the House, Speaker Tajudeen said: “Whether you are in the opposition or wherever you are in the House, we are one and the same.

“So, for a leader to succeed in the general, broader sense of leadership, that sense of equity, sense of fairness to get the respect of the people you are leading must be there.”