Nigeria’s Football Legends outshine Team Africa in Lagos

Nigeria’s football legends defeated Team Africa 2-1 in a thrilling Legends Football Game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, bringing CANEX WKND 2026 to a rousing close.

The night was more than a match. It was a homecoming for the men who made Nigeria the kings of African football.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Chief Executive Officer of TopTier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko who brought the legends to Lagos, could not hide her joy.

“I am fulfilled and glad that we had an opportunity to bring Africa to Lagos,” she said.

Nwoko revealed the game started with a simple conversation.

“Honestly, it was a conversation with the Vice President of Afreximbank that we needed to do something football,” she said.

“I am a lover of sports, the VP of Afreximbank is a fan of football and the chairman of Bet9ja, Mr Kunle Soname is the biggest supporter of football in Nigeria.”

That conversation became a celebration of history – 30 years after Nigeria won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and the historic 1996 Olympic gold medal in Atlanta, beating Brazil and Argentina.

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“It was perfect timing, a perfect storm to really celebrate and remember the legacy of Nigeria as the kings of football 30 years after 1996,” Nwoko said.

On the pitch, the stars rolled back the years. Nigeria paraded Jay-Jay Okocha, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba and Austin Eguavoen.

Team Africa, led by former Ghanaian international, Samuel Kuffour, Alex Song of Cameroon, Ivorian Salomon Kalou, and Didier Zokora, Senegal’s El-Hadji Diouf, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, fought hard – but the home legends had the final say, 2-1, with NSC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, scoring one of the goals.

Nwoko thanked everyone who made the night possible saying, “I want to thank the legends for coming out; we thank the Nigerian government, the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, thank you to Bet9ja. CANEX WKND has been wonderful,” she said.

Organised by TopTier Sports Management in collaboration with Bet9ja, the Legends Football Game was designed to honour the players who shaped Nigeria’s and Africa’s standing in world football, while drawing attention to better welfare and opportunities for athletes beyond their playing careers.

As the crowd roared in Onikan, one thing was clear: legends never retire; they just remind you why they became legends.