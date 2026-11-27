NIGERIA’S food import bill has reached about $10 billion annually amid lingering foreign exchange volatility and elevated global commodity prices, with Standard Bank Group (SBG) Securities warning that persistent FX pressures and supply chain risks continue to threaten food security and price stability.

Titled: Nigerian FMCGs: Gradual Return to Real Growth, the report noted that despite government efforts to promote local sourcing and backward integration, the country’s dependence on imported and internationally priced inputs leaves manufacturers vulnerable to currency depreciation, higher production costs and increased working capital needs.

Currency depreciation raises the naira cost of imported raw materials and machinery, while adjustments to the customs exchange rate further inflate the cost of bringing goods into the country. The report said the greatest gains from localisation occur when companies successfully cut the foreign-currency component of their cost of sales without sacrificing product quality, operational efficiency or supply reliability. Poorly executed backward integration, however, risks higher capital expenditure, greater working capital demands and elevated operational risks.

“Scale should remain an advantage,” the report stated, pointing out that larger manufacturers can secure better supplier terms, buy inputs more efficiently, invest in local supply chains and spread fixed costs across a broader revenue base. Financial strength is equally critical, as firms must fund inventories and distributor credit amid volatile currency and commodity markets. The withdrawal or reduction of manufacturing by multinationals, including Procter & Gamble’s scale-down, has accelerated localisation and the rise of private-label products.

Traditional trade still dominates FMCG distribution in Nigeria, accounting for an estimated 77% of volumes. This channel—open markets, wholesalers, neighbourhood stores, kiosks and other informal outlets—remains vital for low- and middle-income households. “Product availability at the right price point is more important than channel novelty in Nigeria,” the report said.

Modern trade (supermarkets, hypermarkets and organised convenience stores) accounts for about 9% of volumes, while alternative channels, including e-commerce valued at roughly $2.5 billion, make up the remaining 14%. Digital platforms play a bigger role in brand discovery and urban convenience purchases than in everyday mass-market sales.

Route-to-market effectiveness is the single most important performance driver. Extensive distributor networks, trade financing and stock management determine how well manufacturers reach consumers. “Credit is a structural necessity in Nigeria’s FMCG ecosystem,” the report noted, as many retailers depend on supplier credit, rebates and volume incentives. Brand strength alone is no longer enough; reliable availability at affordable prices is essential, since stock-outs quickly trigger substitution.

Nestlé Nigeria benefits from wide urban and rural coverage, Unilever is expanding last-mile reach, Cadbury relies on distributor partnerships, and UAC’s Gala network spans kiosks and motor parks. Digital tools can improve restocking and visibility but should complement, not replace, traditional trade.

The findings come as interbank FX turnover rose to $951.37 million on November 23—its highest in a month—with the naira closing at N1,393 per dollar. Sustained FMCG growth will depend on managing currency exposure, strengthening local supply chains, keeping prices affordable and building efficient distribution networks.