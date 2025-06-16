Nigeria’s flight huddles may linger as aircraft manufacturers face challenges

The Nigerian aviation industry is bracing for a potentially long-term challenge as global aircraft shortages persist, affecting the country’s ability to acquire new planes and maintain flight schedules.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that aircraft orders placed in 2025 may not be delivered until 2040, further exacerbating the issue.

Local airlines are already feeling the pinch, with many struggling to meet demand due to inadequate aircraft.

The situation is particularly dire for Nigerian carriers, which have been relying on ageing fleets and struggling to secure new planes.

Air Peace, for instance, placed an order for 13 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in 2019, but only five have been delivered so far.

Ibom Air also ordered 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft in 2021, with only two delivered.

The recent MoU signed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, with major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer may not yield immediate results due to the current supply chain challenges.

As a result, Nigerian airlines may need to explore alternative options, such as leasing or wet leasing, to bridge the gap.

According to industry experts, the shortage of aircraft is not just a Nigerian problem, but a global issue.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on the aviation industry, and the supply chain issues are still being felt,” said Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines.

The implications of this shortage are far-reaching, with potential consequences for the country’s economy, tourism, and overall development.

“The aviation industry is a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, and the shortage of aircraft is a major challenge that needs to be addressed,” said Captain Samuel Caulcrick, an industry analyst.

To address this challenge, stakeholders are calling for innovative solutions, such as the establishment of an aviation development bank to provide low-cost capital to airlines.

Others have suggested that the government should provide support to airlines to explore alternative options, such as leasing or wet leasing.

As the aviation sector continues to grapple with these challenges, it has become clear that the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry depends on the ability of stakeholders to navigate these challenges and find solutions to the shortage of aircraft.

With the current situation, it remains to be seen how Nigerian airlines will adapt and thrive in the face of the present harrowing situation.

