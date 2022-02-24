Nigeria’s first waste museum officially opens in Ibadan

Nigeria’s first waste museum has been officially opened in the city of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. Founded by a woman, Jumoke Olowookere, the waste museum which began as her pet project has blossomed into a fully operational museum open to the public.

Deputy Public Affairs officer of the United States Consulate in Nigeria, Jennifer Foltz; Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Environment, Ademola Aderinto; Oyo Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, among other dignitaries and guests graced the occasion.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune after the event which held at the waste museum located in Moniya, Ibadan, a few kilometres from the Lagos-Ibadan train station, Olowookere said, “The waste museum is a centre to showcase the circular economy of plants, animals and humans where the three are supposed to interact without generating waste.

“At the museum we have plants and animals like rabbits, chickens and fish. The waste from these three animals we will use in our creative ‘eco-garden.’

“We also have artworks from notable persons like Ibrahim Gbadamosi, a plastic waste artist; we have works from Babatunde Odunlade, ceramic works and more.”

She explained that the Sustainable Development Goals were a key component in the operations of the waste museum.

“What we do is partnership for the goals, so we partner with artists that are exploring different forms of art from different forms of waste.

“Our focus is waste, and we are here to showcase waste to treasure.”