Nigeria’s first ladies to attend historic media and leadership retreat in Abuja

…A new era of public voice and visibility for African women in power

First Ladies from across Nigeria will convene in Abuja for a groundbreaking media training and leadership retreat designed to strengthen their communication capacity, digital presence, and public influence, on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

Titled “Leading With Impact,” the retreat is the first of its kind in Nigeria — a high-level, closed-door session aimed at empowering First Ladies with strategic tools for narrative control, global positioning, and legacy building.

The session is being facilitated by Stephanie Busari, the Emmy Award-winning journalist and Former CNN Africa’s Senior Editor facilitated by strategic communications firm SBB Media. It will feature masterclasses on media engagement, crisis response, social media storytelling, and policy-focused visibility.

From Ceremonial to Strategic

Traditionally seen as ceremonial figures, Nigeria’s First Ladies are increasingly at the centre of social intervention, advocacy, and policy mobilisation across sectors such as maternal health, education, gender-based violence, and economic empowerment.

However, many of these contributions go underreported or undervalued, largely due to limited access to structured media training or public strategy support. This retreat seeks to bridge that gap — and in doing so, redefine what it means to be a First Lady in the modern African context.

“A Powerful Moment in African Public Life”

The retreat will include intensive simulations of international interviews, storytelling techniques for local initiatives, and digital audits of existing public profiles. Participants are expected to leave with a 30-day communications roadmap tailored to their key state programmes.

Stephanie Busari, who has interviewed global heads of state and led coverage on some of Africa’s most critical news stories, says this retreat is about “building a generation of women who can speak with confidence — and be taken seriously on the global stage.”

Why This Matters

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a leading voice in continental development. With 36 states, each represented by a First Lady, the potential to harmonise grassroots impact with national visibility is enormous.

This retreat is a strategic step toward equipping those who are often the unsung diplomats of policy and compassion with the ability to frame their voice as a tool of soft power, influence, and intergenerational leadership.

A Movement in the Making

This initiative could set a precedent for similar gatherings across West Africa — especially in Ghana and Francophone countries where First Ladies have also expressed interest in media readiness and narrative influence.

Whether as public figures, advocates, or quiet influencers of state development, Nigeria’s First Ladies are stepping into a new era — and this time, the microphone is theirs.