Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot wins top awards in Ghana

Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, Lt. Kafayat Sanni, has once made history at the prestigious Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Accra, as she emerged as the Best Allied Student and won the Best Assistant Commandant Paper award at the College.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the awards were presented on Friday, during the College graduation ceremony, attended by top military officials and dignitaries from across Africa.

It stated that the officer’s impressive records first made headlines in 2019 when she was decorated as the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) first female fighter pilot after completing her pilot training in the U.S.

According to the statement, “Since then, she has flown the Alpha Jet as well as undertaken training sorties on the Super Mushshak as a prolific instructor pilot, producing and mentoring younger pilots for the NAF.

“Her outstanding performance at GAFCSC not only symbolises personal excellence and resilience but also underscores Nigeria’s growing leadership in regional defence and commitment to gender inclusion in the armed forces.

It further explained that the remarkable achievement of the Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot further reflected the Nigerian Air Force’s strategic investment in human capital development under the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.