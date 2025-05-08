Nigeria’s first drone show inspired by foreign engagement — Tinubu’s aide

The first drone show in Nigeria and West Africa, which ushered in the countdown to the New Year 2024, was not only historic but remarkable and has continued to dominate discourse in the social events cycle.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the colourful New Year countdown show, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Event, Princess Atika Ajanah, in an interview with journalists, said the idea was drawn from her travels across major parts of the world.

She said, “Drone show is something I’d always watched and admired. We’ve travelled to Singapore, Paris and other parts of the world, we have seen how they put up beautiful shows to countdown to a new year.

“Drone show is usually the side attraction and I said, why can’t we have a drone show in Nigeria. So when the opportunity came and I was made SSA to the President on Social Events, that gave me the opportunity to come up with fresh ideas. We put up a proposal and it was approved, and it turned out to be more colourful than what we actually expected.”

While stating that she is committed to bringing a new aura to government statutory events, including democracy day, independence anniversary and others, Princess Atika reiterated her commitment to record several firsts in social events, not just in Nigeria but in Africa.

According to her, the countdown drone show was an opportunity to project the country alongside other developed and developing countries and exhibit the rich cultural heritage of the country, exhibited in colourful native attire and local dishes to the global community.

She expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support, which saw the country replicate what is generally seen as a show that can only happen in the developed world.

