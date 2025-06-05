Nigeria’s First Drone Ad-Tech Company Is Taking Brand Visibility to New Heights

Meet StareNow, the Company Turning the Sky into a Digital Billboard

What if your brand did not just compete for attention, what if it became the center of attention?

That is exactly what Nigerian startup StareNow is making possible. By using drones equipped with high-resolution LED screens, StareNow is turning the open sky into a bold, moving billboard. Whether it is above a music festival, a bustling city skyline, or a packed football stadium, StareNow’s sky displays are not just seen, they are unforgettable.

“Think of it like a digital canvas in the sky,” says Olawale Salami, CEO of StareNow. “Your brand doesn’t fight for attention. It becomes the moment everyone’s looking at.”

Where No Billboard Can Go

Traditional billboards are stuck in one place. Online ads are fighting for attention in a crowded digital space. But StareNow’s flying displays cut through the noise, literally rising above it all. They light up the air, catch people’s eyes, and turn heads wherever they go. It is advertising that does not just blend in but owns the moment.

And the company isn’t stopping at Nigeria’s skies.

“We’re already transforming the skyline,” says Salami. “But our vision goes beyond

Earth. One day, we want to be the first to deliver open ads in space.”

As wild as it sounds, this is not science fiction. With the rapid rise of companies like

SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, commercial activity in space is becoming a

reality. And StareNow plans to be part of that future, bringing next-level brand visibility to the edge of space.

From Startups to Stadiums: Who’s It For?

StareNow operates with a bold, business-to-business (B2B) model designed for forward-thinking brands. Their ideal partners include:

● Event organizers looking for jaw-dropping launch moments

● Sports teams and stadiums wanting to electrify the fan experience

● Concert promoters needing to energize a massive crowd

● Ambitious brands ready to stand out and be remembered

“We are not here to replace traditional ads,” says Gbeminiyi Laolu-Adewale, StareNow’s

Board Chairman. “But let us face it, digital fatigue is real. Online ads are getting skipped, ignored, or blocked. Our displays do not just compete, they command attention.”

High Tech. High Impact.

Behind the visual spectacle is serious tech. Each drone goes through rigorous safety testing and is fully licensed by government regulators. But StareNow’s real edge is its custom-built AI system.

“We are not just showing ads, we are learning in real-time,” says Philip Ade-Akanbi,

Chief Business & AI Officer.

With every flight, StareNow captures live data: crowd reactions, visibility levels, even engagement statistics for displayed CTA like QR code scans and social media buzz. This means brands are not just getting exposure, they are getting insights. Campaigns can be refined on the fly, ensuring better performance and smarter marketing decisions.

Beyond Advertising, It is an Experience

At its heart, StareNow is not just about showing ads in the sky. It is about creating moments people talk about long after they have happened.

“When your ad lights up the night above thousands of people, it is not just seen, it is felt,” says Michael Ola, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

And that emotional connection? That is what turns a campaign into a memory and a brand into a movement.

Calling Investors and Global Partners

StareNow is not just a tech company. It is a glimpse into the future of how brands connect with people. Already breaking new ground in Nigeria, the team is now setting its sights on cities across Africa, the Middle East, and eventually, the world.

“This is only the beginning,” Salami adds. “We want to light up the skies in every major city. We are building something truly global. We are looking for visionary partners and investors who believe in this journey.”

If you are looking to invest in a company that blends innovation, experience, and bold vision, look no further than StareNow.

Because the future of advertising? It is not on a wall. It is above us, StareNow

ALSO READ: Soludo approves biometric capture, N50,000 monthly stipend for Anambra youth leaders