Nigeria’s fast rising superstar, Distill rocks airwaves with latest single

ONE of Nigeria’s rising music act, Afolabi Olanrewaju Lateef, popularly known as Distill, is presently rocking the music airwaves with his latest single, titled: ‘More day more money’.

The afro-pop singer/rapper renown for his afro vibe and irresistible vocal deliveries since he made his debut into the music industry in 2019, has continued to dazzle music fans particularly lovers of afro-pop with blockbusters such as: Check “n” Balance in October 2019, Valentino in February 2020 and the recent single More Day More Money that was released in May 2020, which is still enjoying heavy sequential feature on major radio and tv mediums in the country.

Distill, who hails from Osun State but was born and brought up in Igando, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos state, has been able to prove himself beyond reasonable doubt to stand tall among regular average afrobeat acts with his collection of records and crafts of which has dominated the Nigerian musical turf since 2019.

The young music act associated with lot of brands and artistes and as well made lots of appearances since 2019 part of which is the #iGotTheMoves talent programme held at the Yabatech sometime in 2019, this, gave him a massive recognition on campus, within the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Distill, is presently working to bringforth a succinct collection of magical sounds and mind-blowing records for his EP, which would feature prominent artistes such as: Idowest, Jaywon, Mayorkun, Bella shmurda and Reekado Banks.

