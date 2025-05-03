Nigeria’s external reserves increase as CBN releases 2024 financial results

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just released 2024 financial results reflect the Bank’s commitment to economic stability, sound policy implementation, and strategic financial management, highlighting improvements in external reserves, asset quality, cost efficiency and overall bottom-line improvement.

The External Reserves recorded an increase from $36.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion in 2024, largely attributable to improvement in accretion to external reserves from portfolio investors, diaspora remittances and Federal Government receipts following improvement in the confidence in the economy, facilitated by better coordination with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and diaspora engagement strategies.exter

Also, proper investment management decisions aimed at boosting the reserves of the Bank led to the impressive performance.

This performance reflects the CBN’s firm commitment to external sector stability, ensuring Nigeria is better positioned to meet its international obligations, stabilise Naira and boost macroeconomic confidence.

The bottom-line improved from a deficit position of N1.3 trillion in 2023 to a surplus of N165 billion in 2024.

This turnaround is a direct consequence of effective containment of expenditure, gains on investments made by the Bank and increased income from foreign exchange transactions.

The financial statements also show a notable reduction in loans and receivables from N16.1 trillion to N11.9 trillion.

This is primarily attributed to significant recoveries from earlier intervention lending programmes, a deliberate policy shift away from intervention lending and monetary financing through ways and means in line with the Bank’s new stance on allowing market mechanisms to drive credit allocation and financial sector development.

Operating expenses in 2024 were well-managed and optimized, reflecting a cost-conscious culture.

This was achieved through strategic cost rationalization initiatives, including reduction in non-essential spending and streamlined operations across regional branches and departments.

Timely and successful adoption of Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) – In line with the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) regulatory requirement on ICFR, it is worthy to note that the Central Bank was able to carry out an assessment of its internal controls which was further certified effective by the joint external audit team.

The CBN enumerated this to include, “Enhancing transparency and accountability in financial reporting.

“Strengthening institutional governance and internal risk controls, Aligning with international best practices in central bank operations”.

“As a testament to the effectiveness of this initiative, the joint external auditors issued an independent assurance report declaring the Bank’s ICFR framework to be “effective” for the 2024 reporting period.

While the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2024 financial results reflect operational improvements, some expenditure lines posed challenges.

One of the notable upticks in the Bank’s expenses in 2024 was related to liquidity management operations.

These costs rose to N4.5 trillion from N1.5 trillion in 2023. This increase was in tandem with the tightening monetary policy stance adopted to combat inflationary pressures throughout the year.

In pursuit of that the Bank conducted more frequent and higher-value Open Market Operations (OMO) to mop up excess liquidity arising from fiscal injections at a significant cost.

This is a responsibility CBN is carrying out on behalf of the Federation, in some jurisdictions, this cost is borne by the Government.

“Loss on Settled Derivative Contracts: A Strategic Move to Reduce FX Liabilities. The financial statements also reflect an increase in the loss on settled derivative contracts during the year from N6.3 trillion in 2023 to N13.9 trillion in 2024.

“This development is a direct consequence of the high volume of derivative contracts settled by the Bank in 2024.

“These are legacy transactions which the current management met on resumption of their office.

“This proactive settlement effort was undertaken as part of management’s broader strategy to reduce outstanding foreign exchange liabilities, thus lowering its FX exposure, boost net foreign reserves, thereby improving Nigeria’s external buffer and investor confidence, restore credibility to Nigeria’s forward markets and address legacy obligations transparently.

“The improved performance of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2024 is not coincidental but a product of deliberate, and strategic management efforts.

“The Bank’s leadership has: Reinforced governance and accountability, instilling operational discipline.

“Pursued a balanced monetary policy stance, ensuring price and financial system stability.

“These reforms have collectively repositioned the CBN as a credible monetary authority, with its 2024 financial results serving as proof of its unwavering resolve to support economic recovery, safeguard financial stability, and build public trust,” the bank stated.

