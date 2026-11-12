Nigeria’s exports to China rise 81% as bilateral trade hits $17.4bn – Envoy

Nigeria’s exports to China rose by 81 per cent to $2.25bn in the first half of 2026, as bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 35 per cent to $17.4bn, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr Yang Jiaxing, have disclosed.

Yang made the disclosure at the 2026 launch ceremony of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) China-Nigeria Bridge Programme, where he highlighted growing economic cooperation between the two countries and the need to strengthen people-to-people relations through media and cultural exchanges.

He said China’s zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, including Nigeria, which took effect in May 2026, was expected to create more opportunities for African exports and deepen trade relations.

According to him, China’s trade with African countries exceeded $207.4bn in the first half of 2026, setting a new record for the corresponding period.

He added that China’s imports from Africa reached $28.5bn between May and June, representing a 23.5 per cent year-on-year increase, with aquatic products, textile raw materials, specialty fruits, and other goods recording double-digit growth.

Yang said Nigeria’s performance under the expanding trade relationship had been particularly impressive, noting that Chinese imports from Nigeria increased by 81 per cent in the first half of the year.

“In the first half of this year, bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached $17.4bn, up 35 per cent year-on-year. China’s imports from Nigeria amounted to $2.25bn, representing a remarkable increase of 81 per cent,” he said.

He added that imports from Nigeria recorded year-on-year growth of more than 40 per cent in each of May and June.

The Chinese diplomat said the developments reflected the expanding economic relationship between China and African countries, particularly Nigeria, while urging stronger cooperation across different sectors.

He also described the China-Nigeria Bridge Programme as an important platform for promoting mutual understanding, cultural exchanges, and closer relations between the people of both countries.

The programme, jointly initiated by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Xinhua News Agency’s Africa Regional Bureau and VON, with the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria as a supporting partner, provides Chinese language lessons and news reports on developments in China-Africa cooperation.

Yang said the initiative was launched on September 2, 2026, at a significant period marked by the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic relations, the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria and the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

He disclosed that 10 episodes of the programme had been broadcast, attracting attention and appreciation from listeners across Africa.

“This is much more than a radio programme. It is a bridge of friendship connecting the hearts of the Chinese and African people and promoting mutual learning and understanding among civilisations,” he said.

Yang commended VON Director-General, Jibrin Baba Ndace, and the organisation’s management and staff for their commitment to the initiative, saying the partnership demonstrated the importance of media collaboration in strengthening public support for China-Nigeria and China-Africa cooperation.

He said the programme would provide an opportunity for people across Africa to learn Mandarin and keep abreast of developments in economic, cultural and diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that the growing relationship between the two countries required sustained efforts to promote mutual understanding beyond government-to-government engagements.

He expressed appreciation to stakeholders supporting the initiative, describing the programme as a platform for building lasting friendship and cooperation between China, Nigeria, and the wider African continent.

The Director-General of VON, Jibrin Baba Ndace, said the introduction of Mandarin as the organisation’s ninth broadcast language would provide a new platform for projecting Nigeria’s image internationally and telling the country’s stories to a wider global audience.

Ndace, who was represented by the Director of General Services, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, said the initiative was driven by the need for Nigeria to take greater control of its international narrative through broadcasting in languages understood by diverse audiences across the world.

“When I assumed office as Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, it was very clear and intentional: Voice of Nigeria will take charge of Nigeria’s narrative, to mould our own story in our own voice to the world.

“We cannot do that alone and only in eight languages. Today, we take a bold step to change that. From today, Voice of Nigeria will broadcast in English, French, Arabic, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Fulfulde, Swahili and now Mandarin,” he said.

Ndace described the Mandarin service as a bridge between Nigeria and China, as well as between Africa and the wider Chinese-speaking world, fostering friendship, cultural understanding, and shared prosperity.

He traced the initiative to the September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, where Nigeria and China agreed on a framework for media exchange and cooperation between Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and National Orientation and China Media Group.

He recalled that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Liu Haikui, endorsed the initiative when he received his delegation on July 20, 2025, describing it as a milestone in civilisation exchange between the two countries.

The VON Director-General said the partnership recorded further progress in April 2026, when 26 Nigerian journalists, including five from VON, received training in Beijing at the National Radio and Television Administration Research Institute.

He added that VON signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Xinhua News Agency on April 24, 2026, for content sharing and news exchange, followed by another strategic agreement with the Chinese Embassy on May 18, covering Chinese language training for staff, broadcasting capacity development, content co-production and exchange, and collaboration against fake news and misinformation.

According to him, the Mandarin service would serve four major purposes: projecting a positive Nigerian image internationally, showcasing the country’s entrepreneurial and creative potential, promoting mutual understanding, and supporting the comprehensive strategic partnership between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said the service would enable Chinese audiences to learn more about Nigeria’s culture, music, food, tourism, business opportunities, and values in their own language.

“Peoples of China will hear about our culture, our music, our food, our tourism, our business opportunities, and our values in their own language,” he said.

Ndace added that the service would also strengthen efforts to combat misinformation by ensuring that audiences in both countries received credible, balanced, and truthful information.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Press Council, Dili Ezughah, described the China-Nigeria Bridge Programme as a laudable initiative reflecting the growing importance of cultural diplomacy, media collaboration, and people-to-people engagement in international relations.

Ezughah said relations between the two countries had continued to expand beyond economic and diplomatic cooperation to embrace cultural understanding, knowledge sharing, and mutual respect.

He said, “Initiatives such as this demonstrate that building lasting relationships between nations requires not only government-to-government engagements but also meaningful relations between their people.”

The Press Council boss noted that the introduction of Mandarin as VON’s ninth broadcast language demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and broadening the scope of international communication.

He particularly commended the programme’s ambition to reach audiences across all 54 African countries, saying its continental outlook had elevated it beyond a bilateral media partnership.

Ezughah said the Nigeria Press Council recognised the importance of sustained media cooperation with China in promoting professional media development and strengthening information exchange.

Recalling the longstanding relationship between the council and Xinhua News Agency, he said efforts to strengthen media collaboration between both countries dated back about 15 years.

He urged stakeholders to sustain the initiative, stressing that its ultimate value would be measured by its ability to build cultural understanding and lasting relationships among ordinary citizens, rather than limiting cooperation to governments.

The Press Council executive secretary also encouraged Nigerians who had not visited China to explore the country, saying its technological advancement, infrastructure, and hospitality offered important lessons.

He observed that despite China’s longer history as a political entity, the country had continued to demonstrate willingness to strengthen relations with Nigeria.

Ezughah congratulated the partners behind the China-Nigeria Bridge Programme, expressing optimism that it would deepen friendship, cultural understanding, and cooperation between Nigeria, China, and the wider African continent.