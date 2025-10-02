Nigeria’s economy regaining strength under Tinubu — Lagos lawmaker

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has praised Nigerians for their resilience and urged them to sustain their trust in the government of President Bola Tinubu to continue meeting the yearnings of the people.

In a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, said Nigeria was entering its 66th year in a better position than in most of the years since Independence.

According to him, the Federal Government has successfully placed the country on the right footing, and citizens would soon begin to see the results of the reforms introduced in the economy.

“The President has further rekindled our spirits with the Independence Day address, in which he reeled out the achievements of his administration in just two years and a few months. Globally respected economic analysts and experts have confirmed that we are moving in the right direction. We have left the most challenging phase of economic growth. We are seeing steady improvements in the GDP while inflation continues to drop. These are clear signals that our country is on the right path,” Adewale said.

While urging Nigerians to continue supporting the Federal Government, he also called on state governors to prioritise people-oriented programmes and policies, alongside improvements in infrastructure.

“This is one of the best ways they can justify the allocations to the states, which have increased tremendously under President Tinubu’s administration,” he added.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE